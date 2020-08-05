Aquila On-Demand enables the encode, transformation, processing, packaging and delivery of file-based video content, addressing VOD applications.

Addresses the challenges of delivering OTT based high-end, premium-quality user experiences by optimizing distribution costs.

Delivers premium on demand streaming services whilst enabling fast provisioning for content, ultimate scalability, reduced operational complexity and flexible deployment choices.

MediaKind, a global media technology leader, has today launched Aquila On-Demand, a video on demand solution for the processing and delivery of video files over any network (cable, IPTV and OTT) to any device. Aquila On-Demand supports the latest technologies such as HEVC, 8K and CMAF whilst addressing the challenge in delivering high-end, premium-quality user experiences to multiple streaming devices by transforming file based content for on demand delivery. This new offering within the MediaKind Universe of solutions empowers global TV operators to enable the most unique and immersive ways to consume video content to their subscribers and viewers, offering reduced operational complexity, optimized server footprint and rapid time to market for valuable content assets.

Aquila On-Demand enables the encode, transformation, processing, packaging and delivery of file-based video content, enabling innovative premium streaming services. The automated workflow can trigger both encoding and packaging processing from a single standalone request or can be controlled from an external content management system such as the MediaKind CMS as part of a full workflow solution. Support for fast asset provisioning enables a rapid time to market for valuable content, whilst embedded just-in-time packaging and encryption provides support for a wide variety of formats and DRM platforms. Alternatively, content can be created in pre-packaged format for publication to external origins, including the MediaKind Video Storage Processing Platform (VSPP).

Stuart Boorn, VP Product Management, MediaKind, said: "Today's challenging world of media delivery requires solutions that are capable of ingesting any type of video feed and format, dynamically storing video when and where appropriate. All this is needed while deployed on a diverse mix of physical and cloud infrastructure to stream live and stored video on demand to an array of device types. Through the launch of Aquila On-Demand, we are providing a fast and optimized content delivery workflow that responds to multiple use cases and applications, supports the latest audio and video capabilities and enables operators to provide richer user experiences to consumers. This single solution addresses the significant growth in usage of on demand content and offers the necessary tools to process and deliver video files over any network to any device."

Aquila On-Demand has support for high compression ratios across multiple codecs including MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC. This ensures optimized bandwidth usage to minimize distribution costs and network load. Using techniques including MediaKind's Constant Video Quality (CVQ) technology, TV Operators can ensure a broadcast quality for content whilst minimizing distribution bandwidth costs even further. The solution enables consumers to receive content with optimized picture quality, regardless of resolution (from small resolutions, SD, HD, UHD and up to 8K). In addition, it supports current players and delivery mechanisms such as converged CMAF chunks for DASH and HLS and common encryption to ensure further optimization.

Aquila On-Demand combines a number of leading MediaKind products from its extensive portfolio, including MediaKind Encoding On-Demand, to provide the highest video quality and guaranteed performance across multiple codecs and MediaKind Packaging, which provides support for all major segment and manifest formats. The solution can also be combined with MediaKind VSPP, which acts as a highly scalable media storage system that can also perform content transformation and streaming. When combined with the MediaKind PRISMA advertising and alternate content portfolio, Aquila On-Demand also enables global operators to benefit from new revenue streams through advertising and content distribution rights capabilities.

About MediaKind

We are MediaKind, a global leader of media technology and services, established as a joint venture between One Equity Partners and Ericsson. Our mission is to be the first choice among service providers, operators, content owners and broadcasters looking to deliver immersive media experiences. Drawing on our longstanding industry heritage, we are driving next-generation streaming, live and on-demand, mobile and multiscreen media experiences for everyone, everywhere. Our end-to-end portfolio of media solutions include Emmy award-winning video compression solutions for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution; advertising and content personalization solutions; high efficiency cloud DVR; and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please visit: www.mediakind.com.

