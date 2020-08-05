Resolve Systems Partners with Cherwell Software to Offer a Unified, Enterprise-Wide DDM Solution for ITSM

Cherwell Software LLC, a leading provider of IT Service Management (ITSM) and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) solutions, joins forces with Resolve Systems, a leader in enterprise automation and AIOps, to help companies better manage their complex IT environments through workflow automation and auto-discovery and dependency mapping. Cherwell is now an official reseller of Resolve products and can seamlessly deliver the integrated offering to their customers. Cherwell selected Resolve's automated discovery and dependency mapping solution based on its robust capabilities and customer success.

The collaboration between Resolve and Cherwell provides a complete solution for streamlining IT operations and accelerating service delivery. Combining best-in-class ITSM and robust discovery and dependency mapping immediately provides customers deep visibility into complex, hybrid environments, while also forging a strong foundation to advance AIOps initiatives.

"By partnering with one of the leaders in enterprise service management and ITSM, we're able to offer a comprehensive solution to automating IT operations and accelerating service desk transformation," said Rob Kelsall, VP of Global Sales Engineering for Resolve. "We look forward to helping Cherwell customers achieve agile, autonomous operations, starting with automated discovery and dynamic dependency mapping."

"As a fellow leader in the domain, we couldn't be more pleased that Resolve is expanding their collaboration with us. Together, our goal is to offer exceptional, end-to-end solutions for the entire enterprise," said Scott Gainey, chief marketing officer of Cherwell.

By combining Resolve's discovery and dependency mapping solution with Cherwell ITSM, customers can:

Eliminate manual work by automating discovery and real-time updates to their Cherwell CMDB

Identify and track dynamic, multi-layer relationships between applications and hybrid infrastructure

Auto-generate complex topology maps to visualize infrastructure relationships and facilitate troubleshooting

Resolve integrates seamlessly with Cherwell's flagship offering, Cherwell Service Management delivered on Cherwell's powerful and flexible no-code CORE platform. Cherwell enables IT, HR, Facilities, and other teams to implement, automate and modernize service and support processes to meet new and evolving needs at a fraction of the cost and complexity of other tools.

Resolve's discovery and dependency mapping product is part of their comprehensive automation and AIOps platform, which is integrated with Cherwell's IT Service Management solution. Resolve provides full-stack visibility into complex, hybrid IT environments by performing agentless auto-discovery of all physical and virtual entities, mapping dependencies, and creating topology maps that enable IT teams to see what they are managing. This integration can be found on the Cherwell Marketplace.

To learn more about Cherwell's new discovery and dependency mapping, powered by Resolve, visit cherwell.com/products/it-service-management/discovery-and-dependency-mapping/.

About Cherwell

Cherwell (@Cherwell) empowers organizations to transform their business through the rapid adoption and easy management of digital services. Cherwell's adaptable platform has enabled thousands of organizations to modernize their business operations with customizable service management, automation, and reporting across the enterprise. For more information, visit: https://www.cherwell.com.

About Resolve Systems

Resolve helps IT teams achieve agile, autonomous operations with an industry-leading, enterprise automation and AIOps platform. By combining insights from artificial intelligence with powerful, cross-domain automation, Resolve handles a wide array of IT operations from dependency mapping, event correlation, and predictive analytics to intelligently automating actions based on those findings. Purpose-built to address challenges posed by increasing IT complexity, Resolve enables organizations to maximize operational efficiency, reduce costs, quickly troubleshoot and fix problems, and accelerate service delivery. See why the Fortune 1000, leading MSPs, and the largest communication service providers on the planet trust Resolve to power millions of automations every day. Learn more at resolve.io or follow us on Twitter @ResolveSystems.

