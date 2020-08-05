ALV - Allianz gibt weiter keine Prognose für 2020BMW - BMW mit Milliardenverlust im Autogeschäft im 2. Quartal, BMW: Erg/Aktie 2Q -0,35 (Vj 2,21) EURCBK - Commerzbank rechnet nach Gewinnrückgang mit Verlust im GesamtjahrDPW - Deutsche Post verdient auch unterm Strich mehr - Prognose bestätigtVNA - VONOVIA BESTÄTIGT GJ BER. EBITDA-PROGNOSE VON €1,875-1,925 MRDAFX - Carl Zeiss Meditec sieht Gj Umsatz von etwa €1,3 MrdDLG - DIALOG SEMI SIEHT Q3 UMSATZ VON $340 MIO BIS $380 MIO, Dialog Semi Q3 Umsatz Prognose schlägt Erwartungen HNR1- Hannover Rück: Erg/Aktie 1H bei 3,34 (Vj 5,49) EUR, Hannover Rück Q2 Ebit verfehlt niedrigste ErwartungNOEJ - NORMA H1 UMSATZ €445 MIO, -21% VJ WAC - Wacker Neuson Q2 Umsatz 3,9% über Erwartungen, Wacker Neuson sieht Umsatz und Marge 2020 ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
WIRECARD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de