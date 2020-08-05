SAFEGUARDS | SoftlinesNO. 117/20

Scope

The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the updated Industry Standard FZ/T 73025-2019 , which became effective on July 1, 2020.

Application Scope

This standard is applicable to garments and accessories for infants that are primarily made of knitted fabrics, including products such as underwear, outwear, sleepwear, all-in-one, bellyband, trouser, hosiery, foot straps, caps, gloves, bib, apron, scarf, swaddle wrap, quilt, sleeping bags, beddings.

Main Technical Changes

Compared with FZ/T 73025-2013, FZ/T 73025-2019 contains many revisions.

What are added include:

Applicable scope for the colourfastness of natural colour or bleached fabrics; Specification on "packaging of the textile products for infants and children should not be allowed to apply needles and other metal sharp objects"; Applicable scope for colour fastness to transfer in joints; Applicable scope for pilling property; Applicable scope for water-vapour transmission rate; Applicable scope for appearance after washing; Technical requirements for heavy metal content, phthalate content, attached components, filling materials, pilling, appearance after washing, water-vapour transmission rate, down-proof property of down garments. Note 2 in Table 1 on the definition of elastic fabrics. Note 3 in Table 1 on the recommendations to infants' products.

What are adjusted include:

Technical requirements in Table 1 in this standard; Grade assessment for appearance defects; Requirement of dimension difference in symmetrical position; Requirement of dimension tolerance. Technical requirements of dimensional change after washing, colour fastness to transfer in joints and some colour fastness items;

What are revised include:

Applicable scope; Normative references; Reference specification in instruction for use; Applicable scope for extractable heavy metal content; Test method for colour fastness to transfer in joints; Applicable scope for dimension change after laundering; Condition for appearance quality inspection; Terms for knitted garments and accessories for infant; Specification on raw materials.

What are removed include:

Specification on "flame retardant finish of infants textile products is not recommended"; Specification on "Do not test sewing strength of press snap button and spring snap button" Specification on stitch density; Annex A of FZ/T 73025-2013.

Main Technical Contents

Requirements include appearance quality and internal quality.

Appearance quality includes appearance defects, dimension tolerance, dimension difference in symmetrical position, raw materials and sewing requirements.

Internal quality includes fiber content, formaldehyde content, pH value, odour, decomposable carcinogenic aromatic amines, heavy metal content, phthalate content, flammability, filling materials, attached component, extractable heavy metal content, dimension change after laundering, pilling, tensile strength of strap, colour fastness to saliva, colour fastness to water, colour fastness to perspiration, colour fastness to washing with soap or soap and soda, colour fastness to rubbing, colour fastness to transfer in joints, appearance after laundering, water-vapour transmission rate, the remains of broken sewing needles, down-proof property of down garments.

Details of the Technical Content

For more information, please refer to the China Product Standard FZ/T 73025-2019 or contact SGS directly.

