Supporting the growing demand for improved and secure access to high-quality real-time trading data in the cloud

Vela, a leading independent provider of data and execution technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, today announced the deployment of its SuperFeed normalised market data feed within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) public cloud environment. This deployment allows clients to access SuperFeed directly from their own AWS deployments without the need for any additional physical infrastructure or cross connects.

Vela's latest cloud expansion comes at a time when the financial industry's adoption of virtual environments has significantly accelerated under pressure to improve agility, increase scalability and deliver cost efficiencies. The availability of SuperFeed directly within AWS adds to Vela's growing ecosystem of cloud service options. Vela is committed to supporting all of the major cloud providers, as required by clients, and works closely across providers to ensure a platform-agnostic solution. Cloud deployments of SuperFeed are a natural evolution of Vela's cloud offering, which already provides connectivity to client cloud environments from existing SuperFeed on-premise data centres via methods such as AWS Direct Connect.

Through AWS PrivateLink, global clients have scalable access to Vela's award-winning market data feed via flexible logical connections, delivering high-quality trading data instantly and reliably. AWS PrivateLink enables customer networks, via private IP addressing, to securely access the AWS-deployed SuperFeed market data, ensuring all network traffic remains private, within AWS and not over the internet.

Vela's SuperFeed is a fully-managed, low-latency market data feed that delivers high-quality, normalised real-time data via a single source with industry-leading levels of performance, availability, and reliability. Offering a unique blend of fast delivery and a scalable solution, SuperFeed is designed to simplify and speed up clients' access to data to power their front-office trading applications. The feed provides coverage to over 150 markets and data sources including all major North American and European exchanges and a growing number of Asia-Pacific venues. Vela continues to make significant strategic investment in SuperFeed coverage to expand the range of data types available, beyond real time and delayed, to include end-of-day and historical data solutions offering more flexibility to clients.

Ollie Cadman, Chief Product Officer at Vela, commented, "As we continue to roll out our market data strategic roadmap with new content and access points, our collaboration with AWS further expands our cloud connectivity options for SuperFeed. Connecting SuperFeed with AWS PrivateLink provides our clients with secure and flexible access to market data within their existing AWS deployments and addresses some of the challenges clients may face in accessing third-party services securely from the cloud. This comes at a time when the adoption of cloud environments, particularly for the front office, is gaining significant pace." He continued, "We're excited to offer our clients a solution that simplifies their network architecture, meets all their security requirements, and maximises operational and cost efficiencies by eliminating the need to invest in and deploy any physical infrastructure."

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to rapidly access global liquidity, markets, and data sources for superior execution. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela's ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack to simplify and streamline electronic trading. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack provides access to a comprehensive set of trading data and risk APIs and can be delivered "as-a-Service" from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 250 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela's clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

