pv magazine editor Pilar Sánchez Molina recollects everyday news from the PV sector of ten years ago as part of a new series. The insights offered will not only bring back memories for the pioneers of that exciting, challenging period but may also offer an idea of where we could be in 2030. Could solar manufacturing move from Germany to Asia? Production costs were a key challenge for German PV companies ten years ago: the need for lower costs; shrinking margins; and market share were highlighted as the top three challenges German solar manufacturers faced in 2010. Of 63 senior executives who attended ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...