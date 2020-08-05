Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Fixed Coupon Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 05-Aug-2020 / 09:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Coupon payment of Fixed Coupon Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors DATE: August 4, 2020 The second coupon payment of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 20,770,024 with a maturity of 183 days to be sold to qualified investors is done on 04.08.2020 . Board Decision Date 07.11.2019 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 25,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Debt Dept Securities Security Type Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Public Offering-Sale Offering- To Qualified Investor Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Domestic Domestic Overseas Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bill Maturity Date 04.12.2020 Maturity (Day) 183 Interest Rate Type Fixed Coupon Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRFGRANA2021 Starting Date of Sale 03.06.2020 Ending Date of Sale 03.06.2020 Maturity Starting Date 04.06.2020 Nominal Value of Capital 20,770,024 Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number 6 Redemption Date 04.12.2020 Payment Date 04.12.2020 Was The Payment Made? No No Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number Payment Record Payment Interest Interest Interest Payment Exchange Was Date Date Date Rate (%) Rate - Rate - Amount Rate The Yearly Yearly Pay Simple Compound men (%) (%) t Mad e? 1 04.07.2020 03.07.2020 06.07.2020 0,6781 140,841.53 Yes 2 04.08.2020 30.07.2020 04.08.2020 0,7007 145,535.52 Yes 3 04.09.2020 03.09.2020 04.09.2020 0,7007 4 04.10.2020 02.10.2020 05.10.2020 0,6781 5 04.11.2020 03.11.2020 04.11.2020 0,7007 6 04.12.2020 03.12.2020 04.12.2020 0,6781 Principal/Maturity 04.12.2020 03.12.2020 04.12.2020 20.770.024 Date Payment Amount In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 80045 EQS News ID: 1110413 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1110413&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

