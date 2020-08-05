Appointments include James Craven as Chief Commercial Officer and Brian Manning as US Head of Sales

CN Bio, a leading cell culture company that has developed single and multi-organ microphysiological systems (MPS) to improve the accuracy and efficiency of drug discovery, today announced the appointments of James Craven as Chief Commercial Officer and Dr. Brian Manning as US Head of Sales. At the same time, Dr. Sarah Payne joins the Company as Product Marketing Manager. Following the completion of a $9 million USD funding round in February, the appointments will help drive CN Bio's sales and business strategy, with a focus on further developing its US customer base, the Company's key market.

James has over 20 years' commercial experience within the life sciences sector and has a wealth of expertise in marketing laboratory instruments. James joins CN Bio from Brooks Life Sciences, where he developed and managed relationships with global pharmaceutical companies as Director of Market Strategy and Commercial Delivery. He has held senior management positions at TTP Labtech and Titian Software. As CN Bio's Chief Commercial Officer, James will harness the Company's 10 years of established expertise, to expand its visibility and drive sales of products and services, including the PhysioMimix platform.

Brian has significant business development experience across the pharma and biotech industries in the US, Europe and Asia, including in his most recent role at InSphero, as Senior Director of Business Development. Prior, Brian has held key positions at Pfizer, DiscoverX, GenScript, and Cyclofluidic, where he was Vice President of Business Development in North America. In his new role as US Head of Sales, Brian will be responsible for cultivating CN Bio's commercial and scientific relationships, including building out the Company's US presence and extensive application support, internationally.

Sarah joins CN Bio as Product Marketing Manager, where she will harness her substantial experience in combined sales, product management and marketing to shape the Company's expanding technology portfolio in all application areas. Sarah has previously held senior marketing roles at leading life science companies, including SPT Labtech, most recently, and GE Healthcare.

James Craven, Chief Commercial Officer, CN Bio, commented: "As an established and trusted cell culture company, already working with over eight of the top 20 pharma companies globally, I'm enthusiastic to be part of CN Bio's team, to build its strategic partnerships and ensure we continue to provide the best support to researchers. Brian, Sarah and I have significant subject matter experience, all with strong scientific backgrounds, which is essential when joining such a credible team, driven by technical expertise and depth of knowledge."

Dr. Brian Manning, US Head of Sales, CN Bio, said: "Following the Company's recent successful fundraising round, CN Bio is taking all opportunities to strengthen its position in the US, and support our customer base, internationally. In doing so, we can meet the growing demand for innovative organ-on-chip systems, in order to enhance the development of tomorrow's medicines."

Dr. Sarah Payne, Product Marketing Manager, CN Bio, commented: "It is exciting to be joining CN Bio at this pivotal stage of growth. Over the past ten years, the Company has honed its technically advanced organ-on-chip platforms and services to deliver high quality human-relevant data that can be relied upon. In my new role I look forward to promoting widespread awareness for CN Bio's innovative products and services within the life sciences. With an urgent market need for new in vitro tools that better predict clinical outcomes, it is a privilege to be working for a company whose potential to make a difference is so great."

