Technicolor's H120 results are consistent with management's base level guidance given ahead of the EGM to approve the refinancing. Our model reflects this scenario. The proposed rights issue and debt-to-equity swap are now set to proceed, launching in August, closing in September. The share price has been rebounding towards the €2.98 rights price for equity shareholders, underwritten by the debt holders, who will pay €3.58/share. With firm steps now taken along the route to a much-strengthened balance sheet, the focus can shift towards rebuilding profitability; leveraging Technicolor's leading market positions across its three operations.

