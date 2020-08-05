Riber's order book at the end of June shows that potential customers are taking their time to place orders. While management is confident that customers will place orders for MBE systems during the second half, it is not clear that these will close in time for delivery during FY20. We therefore cut our FY20 revenue estimate by 16% to €29.6m and our PBT estimate by 88% to €0.3m. We leave our FY21 estimates unchanged.

