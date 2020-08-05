Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Approval of the election of the Independent Audit Company by the General Assembly 05-Aug-2020 / 09:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Approval of the election of the Independent Audit Company by the General Assembly DATE: August 4, 2020 The resolution of our Bank's General Assembly regarding the selection of KPMG Bagimsiz Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müsavirlik A.S. as an independent audit company to carry out the audit of the financial reports of the Bank for the fiscal year 2020 and the other activities within the scope of the relevant regulations, was registered by the Istanbul Trade Registry Office on 28.07.2020 and published on the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette numbered 10130 and dated 04.08.2020. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 80046 EQS News ID: 1110433 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1110433&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 05, 2020 04:28 ET (08:28 GMT)