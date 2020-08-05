The Japanese electronics giant said a partnership with GS-Solar will not materialize and it will continue producing its modules in Japan and Malaysia while seeking other cooperation opportunities.Panasonic has walked away from a planned partnership with GS-Solar and threatened possible legal action after its Chinese partner failed to fulfill its commitments to the arrangement. The Japanese electronics giant in May last year announced plans to transfer its Malaysian solar manufacturing unit to Chinese heterojunction module provider GS-Solar (China) Company Ltd, and to separate out its solar R&D ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...