At the request of Terranet Holding AB equity rights TO2 B will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market as from August 6, 2020. Security name: Terranet Holding TO2 B -------------------------------------- Short name: TERRNT TO2 B -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014427910 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 200616 -------------------------------------- Terms: 1 warrant gives the right to convert for 1 new B share in the company against cash payment corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during the period from February 22, 2021 through Mars 5, 2021, however, the conversion price may amount to a maximum of SEK 0,80 and a minimum the quote value for Terranet's shares during the subscription period. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 8 March 2021 - 19 March 2021 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 12 March 2021 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.