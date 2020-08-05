The Comisión Federal de Electricidad will invest around $342 million into two PV plants with a total generation capacity of 350 MW at its geothermal facility in Baja California. President Obrador, meanwhile, has described the previous regime's Energy Reform program as a 'pillage policy,' but appears to have accepted contracts must be honored.From pv magazine Mexico. Mexican utility the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) has confirmed it will build its first large scale photovoltaic projects, days after pv magazine revealed its plans to deploy 350 MW of solar generation capacity at the company's ...

