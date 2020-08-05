Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 04-August-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 257.81p

INCLUDING current year revenue 261.84p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 250.39p

INCLUDING current year revenue 254.42p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16