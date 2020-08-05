Despite the disruption caused by COVID-19, Kcell delivered both revenue and profit growth in Q2. Impressive handset sales (up 62% y-o-y) offset the impact of a consumer spending slowdown and an exit from off-net bulk SMS. With Kazakhstan entering a new lockdown, the outlook remains uncertain. Yet Q2 clearly shows Kcell's resilience and longer term the scope for group synergies in a consolidated market should drive healthy profit growth.

