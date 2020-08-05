GAN Limited (the "Company" or "GAN") (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, after market close on Thursday, August 20, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 4:30 PM ET that same day.
Conference Call Details
Date/Time:
Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 4:30 PM ET
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
United States Canada:
877-407-8629
United Kingdom:
0-800-756-3429
International:
201-493-6715
To access the call, please dial in approximately five minutes before the start time. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "Results and Presentations" page of the Company's website (http://gan.com/investors/results-and-presentations) after issuance of the earnings release.
Webcast
The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gan/mediaframe/39974/indexl.html.
Market Information Updates
In lieu of the monthly New Jersey and Pennsylvania gaming market press releases the Company has issued over the past several months, GAN will continue to provide these key market information updates as published by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board each month on its website at https://gan.com/market-data. The Company expects to include similar information for key markets that regulate and bring real money gambling online.
