CiiTECH Named As Diamond Sponsor in Inaugural Medical Cannabis Telemedicine Event In Brazil

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CiiTECH, the leading global cannabis research and cannabis company, is excited to announce that it will be the Diamond Sponsor of the world's first mass cannabis telemedicine event in Brazil - The Medical Cannabis Summit. The event will be hosted by Brazilian healthtech business OnixCann, and sponsoring this unique event will give CiiTECH deeper exposure to South American markets.

In December 2019,The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) unveiled new guidelines surrounding the prescribing and marketing of medical cannabis. Supported by the National Agency for Health Surveillance of Brazil, it has transformed the medical cannabis industry in the region and allowed businesses, such as leading healthtech company OnixCann, to thrive.

This month, from August 10 to August 14, OnixCann is celebrating this progressive new legislation with the world's first mass cannabis telemedicine event. The Medical Cannabis Summit is a unique new event, and CiiTECH, will be sponsoring the event. Joining the CiiTECH delegation to the event will be Professor Mechoulam, a leader and pioneer in cannabis research.

Israel-based CiiTECH focuses on providing innovative science-based cannabis products and brands to the world that are specifically designed to meet the massively growing consumer demand while looking into new research to create the most respected and trusted cannabis products.

The event is designed to promote the benefits of medical cannabis to doctors and patients across Brazil. A recent survey from The New Frontier found that there are an estimated four million patients in the country who could benefit from these products, yet only 0.2% of doctors are currently prescribing plant-derived products. To try and address this reluctance, The Medical Cannabis Summit will:

Educate attendees and reduce prejudice against cannabis-based products

Explore critical illnesses, such as autism and epilepsy, and how medical cannabis can be used to treat them

Introduce the technical module of Phytotherapy

Provide a better understanding of available products.

Highlight legal and regulatory issues

Sponsoring the event is another highlight of a strong 2020 for CiiTECH, with the company announcing in May that it had developed and patent-pending breakthrough new technology. This technology, developed in conjunction with Yossi Tam and the Hebrew University, has the potential to treat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), obesity and a number of other metabolic disorders.

The CiiTECH - sponsored Medical Cannabis Summit will be fully online and is completely free to attend for medical participants, patients and their families.

Clifton Flackat CiiTECH added, "We are incredibly excited to be sponsoring the Medical Cannabis Summit. The use of therapeutic cannabis is on the rise in Brazil, and we are looking forward to being able to share our knowledge and experience in the industry thereby helping doctors and patients understand the use of cannabis and all the benefits it has to offer."

