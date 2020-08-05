Calibre Mining Corp.: Calibre Mining Recommences Blasting and Mining Activities at its Jabali Underground Mine, Part of the Libertad Complex

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to announce that blasting and mining activities have recommenced at its Jabali underground mine, part of the Libertad complex.



Russell Ball, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: "We appreciate the hard work and supportive engagement by the Ministry of Energy and Mines and the local community at Barrio Jabali to safely and amicably relocate households that were impacted by ground stability issues created by illegal artisanal mining. Notwithstanding the extended shut-down of Jabali, our 'hub-and-spoke' operating philosophy provided sufficient short-term flexibility to enable us to continue to deliver production in line with our original expectations for 2020."

"Jabali represents an important long-term source of high-grade ore for the Libertad mill and is a key focus of our expanded drilling program. We currently have three drill rigs completing infill and step-out drilling at Jabali, which as at December 31, 2019 hosted an inferred mineral resource of 1.24 million tonnes at an average grade of 7.87 g/t Au containing 315,000 ounces of gold. We see excellent potential to upgrade inferred to indicated resources while expanding the resource along strike and down plunge."

"Notwithstanding the phased restart of mining activities at Jabali through the balance of this quarter, we are maintaining our recently provided 2020 outlook."

Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth. Since the acquisition of the Limon, Libertad gold mines and Pavon Gold Project, Calibre has proceeded to integrate its operations into a 'hub-and-spoke' operating philosophy whereby the Company can take advantage of reliable infrastructure, favorable transportation costs, and multiple high-grade ore sources that can be processed at either Limon or Libertad, which have a combined 2.7 million tonnes of annual mill throughput capacity.

Notes on Jabalí Underground Mineral Resource:

(1) CIM (2014) definitions were followed for Mineral Resources.

(2) Mineral Resources are based on 100% ownership.

(3) Mineral Resources are estimated using a long-term gold price of US$1,500 per ounce.

(4) Mineral Resources are estimated at cut-off grades ranging from 0.80 g/t Au for open pit and 2.90 g/t Au for underground.

(5) Bulk density is 1.70 t/m3 to 2.65 t/m3.

(6) Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

(7) Numbers may not add due to rounding.

(8) Open Pit (OP); Underground (UG)

(9) Mark Petersen, P. Geo., Calibre's Vice President of Exploration has reviewed and approved these mineral resource estimates and related technical information. Mr. Petersen is a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

