Neutra Corp: Neutra Continues Growth Spurt by Hiring Operational Management, Seeks Additional Staff

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / Neutra Corporation's (OTC PINK:NTRR) recent expansions in facilities and products has led the company to hire an operational management team to oversee its ongoing growth. Neutra is also in the market for additional staff for the business side, production and fulfillment.

"These hirings show how fast we're growing and how successful we've been over the past 12 months in our long-term vertical integration plan," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "Our new management team members have been in the extraction side of the cannabis/hemp industry for more than 10 years. They're compliance experts when it comes to hemp-based CBD products like ours. They'll help us make additional improvements to our process and keep our record of progress going."

Neutra will also be looking to hire other staff as its business continues to expand into new markets. It received a Texas hemp-handling license in April 2020, giving it the ability to legally process hemp in the Lone Star state. The company and its subsidiary, VIVIS, shortly thereafter opened up its first production facility in Sugar Land, TX. That facility's success has Neutra and VIVIS already considering the opening of a second one, potentially in the Katy, TX, area.

The opening of the Sugar Land facility enabled VIVIS to roll out three new products. One is a Hemp Derived Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture which comes in seven flavors and three dosage strengths. The second is a Hemp Broad Spectrum CBD Lotion, while the third is a Hemp Derived Broad Spectrum CBD Salve. To learn more about these and other VIVIS hemp-based CBD products, visit the company's website at http://viviscbd.com. VIVIS recently added several informative videos about hemp-based CBD extraction to its website. To view them, click here.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

