Mevion Medical Systems is delighted to be selected to participate in the proton therapy initiative between the city of Córdoba in Andalusia, Spain, the Ministry of Health and Families of Andalusia, and the University of Córdoba to establish an alliance with the Andalusian Health Service and the University Institution. In the initiative, Mevion will provide its revolutionary MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN Pencil Beam Scanning which will be made available to Andalusian Health Service patients.

Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation therapy that reduces unnecessary radiation dose to healthy tissue and prevents complications and secondary cancers. Mevion's leading HYPERSCAN Pencil Beam Scanning technology further enhances these benefits with a faster and sharper dose delivery that can be collimated layer-by-layer to provide a more precise and conformal dose to the tumor.

The new state-of-the-art proton therapy center that will benefit patients in southern Spain and surrounding regions will be located in the Córdoba Technology Park next to the University of Córdoba. This initiative will also foster the creation of a Research, Development, and Innovation collaboration with the University of Córdoba and other Andalusian public universities.

"The development of this project represents a milestone for the future since it places the city in the first row of development in innovation and technological development linked to the health field," said José María Bellido, mayor of Córdoba.

"We are honored to be selected for this opportunity to provide proton therapy to patients and clinicians in southern Spain and look forward to collaborating closely with the City of Córdoba, the University of Córdoba and the Ministry of Health," said James Meng, Ph.D. president of Mevion Medical Systems.

