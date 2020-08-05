SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Launches Agency Acceleration Series with Top Digital Marketing Experts Leading Speaker Line-Up

Fourteen groundbreaking, free sessions, designed to support marketing agency growth, feature a curated list of superstar industry influencers like Neil Patel, Shama Hyder, Rand Fishkin, Ann Handley, and Seth Godin

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing and sales automation platform, today announced the launch of its Agency Acceleration Series. The free 14-part program - with episodic content from industry superstars designed to help agencies accelerate their growth - kicks off at noon today. To learn more about the sessions and register free for the series visitsharpspring.com/agency-acceleration-series.

"I am honored and excited to kick off the Agency Acceleration Series with SharpSpring today," said digital marketing strategist, keynote speaker, and New York Times best-selling author Jay Baer who will host a livestreamed launch event today at Noon Eastern to announce the all-star lineup of speakers and topics. "SharpSpring has curated a list of some of the brightest minds in the industry and agencies can expect to come away from these sessions with actionable takeaways that will truly impact their growth."

At noon on August 12 leading web influencer, author, and entrepreneur Neil Patel will be the first guest to appear as part of the Agency Acceleration Series. He'll join SharpSpring Founder & CEO Rick Carlson live to answer agency-focused questions about converting marketing efforts.

The series, which airs through December 2020, includes a mix of live 45-minute deep-dive Q&A sessions hosted by Carlson and 15-minute quick-hitting strategy sessions followed by a live Q&A. The sessions cover a broad range of topics to accelerate agency growth and client satisfaction, including:

August 12 - Neil Patel's "How to Optimize Conversions Rates for Clients"

August 26 - David C. Baker's "Positioning Your Agency"

September 2 - Tom Martin's "Turning Conversations into Clients"

September 16 - Shama Hyder's "Driving Momentum for Your Agency & Your Clients"

September 30 - Drew McLellan's "Agency Business Development"

October 7 - Chris Brogan's "What SMBs Want From Agencies"

October 14 - Rand Fishkin's "Agency Influencer Marketing & SEO"

October 21 - Jason Swenk's "Grow and Scale Your Agency"

November 4 - Ann Smarty's "SEO for Agencies"

November 12 - Ann Handley's "How to Create Ridiculously Good Content"

November 18 - Amy Landino's "Selling Video Services to Clients"

December 2 - Karl Sakas' "Agency Operations"

December 10 - Seth Godin's "The Future of Agencies"

"We focus our entire business around agencies and constantly see a need for content with actionable takeaways agencies can use to ignite and manage growth," said Carlson. "We knew we needed something different and impactful this year, and our team is thrilled to give marketing agencies access to some of the preeminent names in digital marketing."

SharpSpring's focus on agencies differentiates the platform from other sales and marketing automation companies, such as HubSpot, ActiveCampaign, Marketo and Pardot. The platform offers agencies a complete solution for marketing and sales automation that also notably serves as a revenue engine for agencies with affordable plans that are a fraction of the cost of competitors.

For more information on SharpSpring, or to register free for the series visit sharpspring.com/agency-acceleration-series

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

