Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics Highlights Importance of T cell Immunity to Prevent COVID-19

White paper highlights potential of Heat's vaccine to boost T cell immunity, alone or in combination with other vaccines

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / Heat Biologics, Inc. ("Heat") (NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine product candidate, today highlighted the importance of T cell immunity in preventing COVID-19 in a white paper released today. Heat's COVID-19 vaccine is being designed to generate robust T cell immunity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. To read the full white paper, please visit: www.heatbio.com/product-pipeline/scientific-publications.

Key highlights of the white paper include:

Published studies evaluating patients that have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection demonstrate that antibody responses to the virus are fleeting, suggesting that current vaccine approaches that generate a predominantly antibody response may fall short in generating a durable and protective immune response

Studies from the current COVID-19 pandemic and past studies from patients recovered from the related SARS and MERS outbreak demonstrate the reliance on T cell responses, where CD4 T cells are often required to generate effective antibody responses, and "killer" CD8 T cells may be required to destroy virus infected cells before the virus can replicate

An ideal vaccine against SARS-Cov-2 should activate multiple arms of the immune system, including innate, humoral (antibodies), and cellular immunity (T cells)

Heat's COVID-19 vaccine is designed to drive T cell immunity, while also activating antibody responses and innate immunity, which may complement conventional COVID-19 vaccines in combination approaches by enhancing T cell immunity, while contributing to innate immunity and antibody generation, especially in the more vulnerable aged population and/or those with comorbidities

Jeff Wolf, CEO of Heat Biologics, commented, "Our COVID-19 vaccine platform is designed to drive predominantly T cell immunity-in contrast to most of the conventional approaches in clinical development, which focus on antibody immunity. We are designing our vaccine to be used as either a standalone vaccine, or as a prime and boost combination with other vaccines under development, to drive robust T cell immunity and bolster antibody responses, especially in high-risk populations with a compromised immune response. Our confidence is further bolstered by the latest pre-clinical studies demonstrating immunogenicity proof-of-concept. We look forward to advancing our unique vaccine towards human clinical trials."

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. The company's gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or pathogenic antigens. Multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110 which has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 trial, HS-130 in Phase 1, and a COVID-19 vaccine program in preclinical development. In addition, Heat is also developing a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies, including PTX-35 which is enrolling in a Phase 1 trial.

For more information, please visit: www.heatbio.com, and also follow us on Twitter.

