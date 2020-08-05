Federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur has announced it will retire 4 GW of coal-fired generation capacity through the exercise, which will see plant operators compete to secure one-off payments in return for shuttering, or converting operations.From pv magazine Germany. "Coal power generation in Germany is coming to an end," said Jochen Homann. The president of federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur made the statement while announcing the first auction to determine compensation payments to coal plant operators under pending legislation designed to drive a national exit from the polluting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...