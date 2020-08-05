Sinclair Technologies Launches New Series of Mobile Duplexers and DAS In-Building Solution

AURORA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / Sinclair Technologies ("Sinclair" or "the Company"), a division of Norsat International, and a leading provider of customizable land mobile radio communication solutions, today announced the launch of two new product lines - a new series of economical mobile duplexers, and a complete Distributed Antenna System (DAS) portfolio, designed for mission-critical operations and public safety applications.

Sinclair's new MD-series of compact and rugged VHF and UHF mobile duplexers features low insertion loss for optimal system performance and high isolation for minimizing interference. These mobile duplexers are cost-effective solutions for bi-directional mobile communication applications for the public safety, utility, and transportation sectors.

Sinclair's DAS solution is a comprehensive suite of high-efficiency antennas, couplers, and splitters with durable and reliable design features that cater to a variety of in-building communication needs and specifications. The antennas are low profile and ground plane independent, featuring an inconspicuous design that blends into any environment. They come equipped with plenum-rated Low-Smoke Zero-Halogen (LSZH) cables and fire-retardant radomes rated at UL94-V0 in compliance with in-building fire regulations worldwide. Key features of the solution include:

Rugged construction for mission-critical and public-safety DAS applications

Outstanding coverage with industry-leading -153dBc PIM rating

Broadband design ideal for all public safety bands (VHF, UHF, and 700/800/900 MHz)

Compliance with stringent NFPA fire regulations

"Sinclair is excited to introduce a brand new economical line of high-performing mobile duplexers and an all-encompassing DAS solution that is well suited for varying in-building needs and specifications. With the addition of these new product lines, we remain as committed as ever to offer a diverse portfolio of products that evolve with our customers' needs and expand the company's core antenna and RF signal conditioning product business," stated Wee Er, General Manager of Sinclair.

Sinclair will be conducting live demonstrations of these products at the IWCE Virtual show on Aug. 24-27. They are available now for order with first shipments scheduled in August 2020.

For more information on the products, please visit https://sinctech.com/.

About Sinclair

Sinclair Technologies, a division of Norsat International, is a leading designer and manufacturer of antenna and RF signal conditioning products, systems, and coverage solutions. Sinclair products are used extensively in public safety and private industry communication networks. With over 60 years industry-leading expertise in all aspects of antenna and RF signal conditioning design and manufacturing, and a strong focus on R&D, Sinclair continues to expand its industry-leading technical solutions.

For further information, please contact:

Sinclair Technologies

marketing@sinctech.com

+1 905-727-0165

Related Images

SOURCE: Sinclair Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600325/Sinclair-Technologies-Launches-New-Series-of-Mobile-Duplexers-and-DAS-In-Building-Solution