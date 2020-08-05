Executive Vice President & Director of dynaCERT Inc. Shares how the Company Capitalized on Closure during Covid-19 to Advance R&D and Upgrade its Plant

Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2020) - Investorideas.com issues today's edition of the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast, talking about today's problems and solutions for the future.

Investorideas.com talks to Jean-Pierre Colin, Executive Vice President & Director of dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FSE: DMJ), a company that manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines.

Colin discusses how dynaCERT took advantage of the four and half month closure during COVID-19 and used that downtime to upgrade their plant and also ramp-up the Company's research and development.

When asked to comment on the strength of the company's balance sheet he noted, "Looking at the number of companies that went into bankruptcy during Covid-19 and had to either shut down or make dramatic changes to their business, we were blessed with the ability to raise capital. We now have a very robust balance sheet of about $18 million Canadian, which is more than we need in terms of cash given our forecast."

Colin also introduces Chris Grossman, Chief Operations Officer of KarbonKleen, a dynaCERT "Preferred Service Provider" operating in Canada and the US. KarbonKleen has the exclusive rights to the entire US market.

Grossman shares how the Hydraytica telematics data monitoring software can transform the trucking industry and help it meet the expectations of fuel efficiency and carbon emission reductions

When asked about the growing demand for environmentally friendly technology from their customer base following the pandemic, Grossman told Investor ideas, "They understand that they need to be part of a global economic environment that is environmentally conscious. The ability to audit the process and be able to describe the gains that they've made when it comes to carbon emissions becomes critically important. So what the telematics software does in addition to reporting on the more practical elements that companies may be interested in, is to report on their efficiency, savings and co2 emissions."

In closing, Investor Ideas asks Colin to comment on an article that reported the telematics technology was originally developed by the same group that developed security software for Apple Pay and PayPal.

Colin states, "When we decided to embark on Hydraytica telematics, where drivers and fleet owners could see the results of the improvement of our technology in a digital format on their cell phones or computers in real time, we were also focusing on the fact that we also save the atmosphere from carbon emissions. To give you a quick number on that, a long-haul truck that goes from the east coast to the west coast of Canada or the United States can create carbon credits worth approximately $3000 per year (Canadian dollars) just by driving back and forth if they use our technology. So, we realized that we could monetize these carbon credits if we got certification. One of top two in the world is an organization called VERRA, in Washington D.C.

Continued: "We knew when we went to see them they would want to quantify how many carbon tons of carbon are we saving. Our telematics software can provide a very accurate number on co2 . So we thought, that's really good but how could that be audited when you have thousands and thousands of trucks running around the world? How would one be able to certify to VERRA that the trucks that use our technology have been able to save that kind of carbon emissions around the world so that we would be granted the ability to have lucrative carbon credit? And it made sense to go to the people who developed the most secure kind of software."

KarbonKleen is owned 20% by DISH - dynaCERT International Strategic Investment Holdings Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of dynaCERT.

KarbonKleen provides an end-to-end FreighTech solution to improve diesel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Through strong partnerships and innovative technology development, coupled with proprietary service, support, and training methodologies, KarbonKleen helps its clients achieve their primary business goals through the application of technology. KarbonKleen is a Preferred Systems Provider for dynaCERT and is dedicated to the proliferation of dynaCERT technology for the benefit of its customers and the planet. Website: www.karbonkleen.com

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

Thanks, that's it for today. Do something good for this beautiful planet each and every day.

