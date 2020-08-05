Brooks Life Sciences Announces BioStore IIIv, the First -80°C Liquid Nitrogen-based, Automated Storage System to Offer Inventory Control and Reporting Capabilities

Ideal for Cell and Gene Therapy and COVID-19 research, BioStore IIIv provides improved thermal stability for stored materials, risk mitigation advantages and processes which are documented and repeatable

CHELMSFORD, Massachusetts, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Life Sciences, a division of Brooks Automation, today announced the immediate availability of BioStore IIIv , an automated next-generation alternative to manual -80?°C mechanical freezers. BioStore IIIv provides the documentation rigor when managing high-value inventories which require repeatable processes.

BioStore IIIv operates similar to a vending machine. After a secure login has been entered, the touch screen interface lets the user request a targeted item. The patented design automatically locates and lifts the storage racks and will eject the targeted material upon the user indicating they are ready to receive it. This design of the BioStore IIIv protects all materials by providing a stable temperature during inventory interactions. For comparison, a mechanical freezer chamber can warm by as much as 40 degrees during a routine door opening with an additional period of time for the system to re-cool when the door is closed. These routine door openings are often undocumented and are not accurately reflected during the audit process.

"COVID-19 and advanced therapy researchers are modernizing and automating their processes, especially around critical and high-value samples," said Robin Vacha, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Life Sciences Products Division at Brooks Life Sciences. "Today, research groups are often required to demonstrate a consistent and documented cold chain, especially as they strive to create new and life-saving diagnostic and treatment solutions."

As the global biobanking market continues to grow, so does the need to build scalable and automated processes to support high value inventory management including GMP environments. The product has optional reporting software that supports automated documentation for 21-CFR-11 regulated environments.

Ergonomically designed, energy-efficient and easy to use, BioStore IIIv is a robust inventory solution for -80°C storage without manual processes. As such, components such as viral vectors, DNA and other materials require -80°C automated storage to support new product development. Conversely, managing high value collections in a manual way requires the right person with the proper training to sustain accurate processing consistency long-term and may require staff to work weekends and holidays to monitor alarms.

The BioStore IIIv secure login registers and controls all access to materials and the onboard inventory management can control quarantined materials or segregate other collections such as QA/QC materials. In the event of a natural or man-made disaster, BioStore IIIv has built-in protection - with the industry's longest temperature hold-time and can maintain safe temperatures for upwards of four days - an improvement of 16X over -80°C mechanical freezers. Minimal personal protection equipment (PPE) is required, making BioStore IIIv one of the safest and easiest to use biobanking products on the market.

A single BioStore IIIv freezer holds up to 63,000 2.0 ml vials. BioStore IIIv works individually and with BioStore III Cryo for -190°C biobanking on a single platform covering a range of temperatures in a consistent and automated way. Available directly from Brooks Life Sciences, customers can click here to learn more about BioStore IIIv.

About Brooks Life Sciences

Brooks Life Sciences, a division of Brooks Automation, provides the life sciences industry with the most comprehensive portfolio of sample management solutions and genomic services, enabling researchers worldwide to accelerate innovation and improve patient health. Sample management offerings include automated storage and cryopreservation, informatics, sample storage services, lab services, transportation, and a broad array of consumables and instruments. Technologies and services span the entire cold chain supporting customer workflows in research, GMP, pre/clinical, cell therapy, and biologics. With the addition of GENEWIZ, acquired in 2018, customers rely on our unique and proprietary genomics technologies and services, backed by specialized experts in DNA sequencing, gene synthesis, molecular biology, next generation sequencing, bioinformatics, and GLP regulatory-compliant services. The top biopharmaceutical providers and other leading companies rely on Brooks Life Sciences to advance research. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Brooks Automation

Brooks is a leading provider of life science sample-based solutions and semiconductor manufacturing solutions worldwide. The Company's Life Sciences business provides a full suite of products and services for reliable cold-chain sample management and genomic analysis supporting areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

