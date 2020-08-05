Media and Games Invest (MGI) is a fast-growing and profitable games and digital media business. In its maiden results following the group's Scale listing in July, the group has reported a like-for-like increase in Q2 revenues of 97% to €30.0m, with EBITDA up 68% to €6.3m. These results were driven by sustained supernormal levels of demand for MGI's games in Q220, supported by acquisitions. The group reported preliminary H120 revenues of €56.6m (H119: €28.6m) and EBITDA of €11.6m (H119: €7.5m). Given this performance, management raised its guidance for FY20, with a revised revenue target of €115-125m (growth of 37-49% y-o-y). Management also introduced EBITDA guidance, with FY20 EBITDA expected to be €20-23m (growth of 29-48% y-o-y). These forecasts exclude the impact of any potential M&A in H220. The half-year report is due on 12 August 2020.

