Forensic DNA experts from around the world will gather virtually in 2020 for the 31st International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI). The largest annual meeting focusing entirely on DNA forensics begins September 14 with a live keynote by genetic detective CeCe Moore along with Paul Fronczak, who was abandoned as a toddler 55 years ago. Moore used genetic genealogy to solve the long-standing mystery of Fronczak's identity.

Registration is $100 and includes 8+ hours of on-demand General Sessions talks featuring key opinion leaders and insights on emerging technologies. Presentations will be available for on-demand viewing until October 14. For an additional charge, experts in the field will offer in-depth full- and half-day workshops. These workshops will be streamed live to allow for interaction with the presenters and available on-demand for those in differing time zones. ISHI 31 will also feature a virtual exhibit hall with vendors showcasing the latest technologies. A Frequently Asked Questions resource gives more information about what virtual ISHI attendees can expect.

ISHI 31 will address topics such as:

Implementation of Rapid DNA Technology

Arguing the Case for DNA Evidence Based on Probabilistic Genotyping

Forensic Genealogy and its Application in Solving Cold Cases

Validation Principles, Practices, Parameters, Performance Evaluations and Protocols

Grupo Cientifico Latino-Americano de Trabajo Sobre Identificacion Humana (GCLAITH)

ISHI draws nearly 1,000 law enforcement professionals and scientists globally each year to discuss emerging technologies, changing policies and significant advances in forensic DNA analysis. Promega Corporation, a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry, including products for DNA-based human identification, has sponsored ISHI for 31 years.

Visit www.ishinews.com for agenda, registration and late-breaking updates.

About Promega

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry and has provided products for DNA-based human identification for more than 25 years. The company's 4,000 products enable scientists worldwide to advance their knowledge in genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis, drug discovery and human identification. Founded in 1978, the company is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information about Promega, visit www.promega.com.

