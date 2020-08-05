The Coretec Group Inc.: The Coretec Group Commences Solicitation of Manufacturing Partners for Si-QD LEDs

The Company will coordinate with potential partners in the LED sector looking to expand in high market growth applications

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTC PINK:CRTG) (the "Company"), a company developing a portfolio of silicon-based materials utilizing Cyclohexasilane ("CHS") to pursue commercial development of products in energy-focused verticals, today announced that it has commenced its solicitation process for manufacturing partners within the LED sector.

Prior to the conclusion of Q4 2020, Coretec will release its first pilot level volumes of CHS, produced by manufacturing partner Evonik, for commercial application development. The Company now seeks additional partners for the collaborative production of CHS-enabled silicon quantum dots (Si-QDs), intended to be utilized within next-generation LED technologies.

Coretec's CHS technology is capable of helping LED manufacturers enhance their designs and capabilities, as noted in a provisional patent filed earlier this year. While there are many LED designs that can be enhanced using Si-QDs, Coretec's efforts and the patent focus is on three novel methods for LED enhancement within expected high-growth markets. These applications include high-intensity light output (lumens), customizable frequencies for vertical agriculture applications, and creating ultraviolet (UV) light as a coronavirus and infectious disease microbial disinfectant.

"The LED market has matured and today's designs have reached a performance limit. LED manufacturers are looking to advanced material technologies to develop generation 2.0 LED designs that reach new performance levels, serve new market needs, and continue to differentiate themselves in the market. Si-QD LED designs simplify production, lower costs, and equip manufacturers with a competitive edge in high-growth markets," said Michael Kraft, Chief Executive Officer of The Coretec Group. "Our team is confident that CHS-enabled Si-QDs provide LED manufacturers with the edge they will need to remain competitive over the next 5+ years, providing a higher-efficiency, cost-effective process for highly sought after next-generation LED development. We look forward to developing new collaborations and identifying manufacturing partners in this space."

The Company will be soliciting potential manufacturing partners through Q4 2020 in advance of the first available batches of CHS.

To learn more about The Coretec Group or to submit interest in collaboration, please visit www.thecoretec group.com.

