Findit, Inc.: Findit Highlights Three Featured Members: Folly Time, Global WholeHealth Partners and Hip Hop Bling

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Folly Time, a vacation rental management company, Global WholeHealth Partners (OTC PINK:GWHP) and Hip Hop Bling. Each of these members have engaged Findit to assist them with their online marketing strategy.

Folly Time recently engaged Findit to assist them with an outreach campaign to let local home owners in Folly Beach, South Carolina know that Folly Time is a locally owned and operated vacation rental property management company located on Folly Beach. The company is looking to take on additional homes in the area and help those homeowners reach more vacation renters while managing their properties more efficiently.

Visit Folly Time Beach Rentals on Findit Under Their Findit Name

findit.com/vacation-rentals-folly-beach

Global Wholehealth Partners (OTC:GWHP) has been working with Findit for several months now with an objective of introducing their company as a PPE company offering products that can be used throughout the United States and abroad. Global Wholehealth Partners recently announced that they are now authorized to sell FDA Approved Covid-19 rt-PCR from 1 Drop Inc. throughout the United States. Findit provides Global Wholehealth Partners with content creation through Findit. The content created provides visitors with an insight into the full range of products Global Wholehealth Partners provides to businesses, sales reps and consumers.

Visit Global WholeHealth Partners on Findit Under Some of Their Findit Names

findit.com/covid-19-diagnostic-tests

findit.com/ppe-mask-gloves-thermometers

Hip Hop Bling has been an ongoing client of Findit for several years. Findit, on a daily basis, provides content creation through several Hip Hop Bling Findit URLs to reach their customer base. Through content creation and sharing, Findit's team of social media networking experts assist Hip Hop Bling in reaching their target audience.

Visit Hip Hop Bling on Findit Under Some of Their Findit Names

findit.com/blingblingjewelry

findit.com/hiphopbling

