NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Applies to Upgrade to the OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTC PINK:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company intends to apply to upgrade from the OTC Pink to the OTCQB Venture Market.

The Company believes that the OTCQB Venture Market can provide efficient market access to U.S. investors, helping Canadian companies such as NV Gold, with U.S. investors with a goal to build shareholder value through greater access to enhanced liquidity and data.

Peter A. Ball, President & CEO of NV Gold commented, "We believe that an upgrade from the Pinks to the OTCQB is the logical next step in our ongoing effort to increase NV Gold's visibility with U.S. investors, and will help broaden our retail and institutional shareholder base by facilitating easier access and platforms for the investors to acquire shares. Our shares are already DTC eligible, so the upgrade should benefit our constantly expanding U.S. shareholder base."

The OTCQB is an attractive marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo a verification and management certification process, which should assist investors in vetting opportunities.

The law firm Clark Wilson LLP has agreed to act as the Company's OTC Markets Sponsor.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV:NVX)(OTC PINK:NVGLF) is a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in North America, leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, and identifying and drilling 2-3 priority projects per year. NV Gold controls multiple drill-ready projects in Nevada, and has entered into an Option Agreement on the high-grade Exodus Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed upgrade to the OTCQB and the benefits it might provide, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

