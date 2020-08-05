Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Nevada Exploration Inc. (OTCQB: NVDEF) (TSXV: NGE) ("the Company"), a company that has spent 15 years developing and integrating new hydrogeochemistry (groundwater chemistry) and low-cost drilling technology to build an industry-leading, geochemistry-focused, under-cover toolkit specifically to explore for large new Carlin-type gold deposits ("CTGDs") in the more than half of Nevada where the bedrock is hidden beneath post-mineral cover. President of the Company, James Buskard, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We're a junior exploration company focused in Nevada. We're really looking for the second half of Nevada's gold endowment," shared Buskard. "More than 50% of the state's bedrock is hidden beneath large valleys that haven't yet been effectively explored. While there's nowhere on the planet that produces more gold by area, half of Nevada's gold is sitting there waiting to be uncovered. So, we set up Nevada Exploration to develop and apply the best geoscience to go after this second half of Nevada's gold endowment," explained Buskard. For more information regarding the opportunity to find large new gold deposits under cover in Nevada, be sure to check out this video.

Buskard then elaborated on the value and potential of gold moving forward, while also providing insight into the historical mistakes of this industry. "It's about getting back to making the big discoveries that traditionally have sustained the industry. It's about coming up with new exploration targets," said Buskard. "As an investor wanting to participate in this, if they really want to enjoy the discovery upside, it's about focusing on projects and districts that haven't been exhaustively turned over," he continued, noting the advantage of investing during the early stages of an exploration project.

Jolly then asked about the potential of new technology in regards to finding new discoveries of significant value. "When I look at new technology, it's about: How do we go into new search spaces to be the early entrant to take a ride on the early part of what we call the creaming curve?" said Buskard. "It's all about trying to open up new search spaces, and that's what we're doing in Nevada."

The conversation then turned to the location of the Company's flagship project. Buskard shared Nevada's prolific gold production primarily comes from three mining camps or "districts": Carlin, Getchell, and Cortez. "Those three camps together are responsible for more than 200 million ounces of gold," he explained. "If we just look at the Cortez camp, it currently produces a million ounces per year," continued Buskard. "It is an incredible, billion-dollar cornerstone at the hub of Nevada's mining infrastructure, and what we're looking to do is to find another one of these camps."

To close the interview, Buskard shared that the demographics of mining investors are continuing to evolve. "It's up to us to connect to a new generation of mining investors," said Buskard. "This is a new day for the industry and we appreciate opportunities like this to utilize an unconventional medium."

To hear James Buskard's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7650010-president-of-nevada-exploration-inc-james-buskard-is-featured-on-the-stock-day-podcast

About Nevada Exploration Inc.

With mature, exposed search spaces seeing falling discovery rates, NGE believes the future of exploration is under cover.

The Company has spent 15 years developing and integrating new hydrogeochemistry (groundwater chemistry) and low-cost drilling technology to build an industry-leading, geochemistry-focused, under-cover toolkit specifically to explore for large new CTGDs in the more than half of Nevada where the bedrock is hidden beneath post-mineral cover. Nevada's exposed terrains have produced more than 200 Moz of gold, and experts agree there is likely another +200 Moz waiting to be discovered under cover in Nevada.

NGE has completed the world's largest hydrogeochemistry exploration program, focused on north-central Nevada, and is now advancing a portfolio of three district-scale projects in the heart of the Cortez (Battle Mountain-Eureka) Trend.

NGE's most-advanced project is South Grass Valley, located south of Nevada Gold Mines' Cortez Complex. Based on the Company's work to date at the project, NGE believes it has discovered a mineral system at South Grass Valley with the architecture and scale to support multiple Carlin-type gold deposits (CTGDs), and the potential to host an entire new district. NGE believes South Grass Valley is one of the most exciting new district-scale, Carlin-type projects in Nevada.

