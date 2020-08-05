Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, company registration number 556658-0196, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, fulfills the liquidity requirements on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, first day of trading is expected to be August 19, 2020. The company has 53,658,594 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: QUIA -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 53,658,594 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0001384850 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 200627 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556658-0196 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: QUIA TO4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to be listed: 5,365,859 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO4 entitles to 1 share ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: 20 January 2021 - 17 February 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: 15 February 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014429239 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 200628 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------------- 5500 Basic Materials --------------------- 5520 Chemicals --------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.