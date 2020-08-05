Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.08.2020
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
PR Newswire
05.08.2020 | 16:22
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Carnival Joins Industrywide Pause Through Oct. 31

Carnival Cruise Line Joins Industrywide Pause In U.S. Through October 31

MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistent with the decision announced today by the members of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) to voluntarily extend the pause in U.S. cruise embarkations until Oct. 31, 2020, Carnival Cruise Line has informed guests and travel advisors that we have cancelled all cruises scheduled to embark between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31.

Guests are being offered an enhanced value package of a future cruise credit and onboard credit, or a full refund.

If conditions in the U.S. change and short and modified sailings are possible, the industry may consider an earlier restart, and we would consider that as well. In the meantime, we will continue to work with public health and government officials to finalize enhanced health and sanitation protocols and procedures that will guide our eventual return to service.

We thank our guests for their continued patience and support as we work through these difficult decisions. When the time is right, our terrific onboard team will be waiting to welcome our guests back to give them the great vacation they deserve.

CONTACT: Vance Gulliksen, 305-406-5464, media@carnival.com

