Mittwoch, 05.08.2020
WKN: 3428 ISIN: DK00000LEGO0 
05.08.2020 | 16:32
American Printing House for the Blind: LEGO(R) Braille Bricks: Fun, Interactive Learning Through Play

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / They're here! American Printing House for the Blind (APH) is now shipping LEGO Braille Bricks to school districts across the country. The bricks are being offered FREE of charge by the LEGO Foundation, the creators of LEGO Braille Bricks.

Understanding that braille education is essential for young people with visual impairments, the LEGO Foundation designed bright colored bricks, molded with studs that correspond to number and letters in the braille alphabet. The goal is to allow children to learn through play, boosting their confidence, and instilling important creative problem-solving skills.

APH is the excited to be the official U.S. distribution partner with LEGO, overseeing distribution across the United States. In an effort to ensure student will have access to the bricks for years to come, they are being distributed directly to blindness education representatives across the country who will work with school districts and teachers to put them in the hands of students.

"When learning intersects with fun, everyone wins!" says APH President, and longtime educator Craig Meador. "We couldn't be more excited to be working with LEGO to distribute an incredible tool to help introduce students to braille. Reading braille means literacy that connects students to lifelong learning and opportunity."

Designed alongside LEGO Braille Bricks are 90 educational activities designed to be teacher led. To preview lessons, or learn more, you can visit legobraillebricks.com.

For questions, or to schedule an interview, contact Jonathan Wahl, Public Relations Manager at American Printing House for the Blind.

Cell: 502-216-9075
jwahl@aph.org
Media kit available here.

About Us

American Printing House for the Blind is a worldwide leader in designing innovative lifelong learning solutions for children and adults who are blind or visually impaired. In this fast-changing world, we believe in the power and necessity of learning to open the doors to educational success, satisfying employment, social inclusion, active citizenship, and personal well-being. We level the learning playing field by providing specialized technology, materials, products, and services that are essential for education and life. American Printing House for the Blind is headquartered at 1839 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. For more information, please visit www.aph.org.

Contacts

Jonathan WahlJonathan Wahl
Public Relations Manager
jwahl@aph.org		1839 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
Mobile: 5022169075
www.aph.org


SOURCE: American Printing House for the Blind



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/600327/LEGOR-Braille-Bricks-Fun-Interactive-Learning-Through-Play

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
