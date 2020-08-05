BitMax.io Announced the Primary Listing of GEEQ

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / BitMax.io, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the primary listing of GEEQ ($GEEQ) on August 6th, at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

With regards to the listing collaboration, Shane Molidor, Global Head of Business Development at BitMax.io, notes: "The BitMax.io team is very impressed by the innovative, patent pending, Proof of Honesty (PoH) Protocol created by the GEEQ team. There is potential for the PoH Protocol to disrupt the existing digital asset ecosystem. Additionally, community excitement for GEEQ is evident in the significant oversubscription from the project's private sale."

BitMax.io's recent primary listings have achieved promising return on investment ("ROI") for BitMax.io users with Swingby ($SWINGBY), Orion Protocol ($ORN), FIO Protocol ($FIO), RiveX ($RVX), and xDai STAKE ($STAKE) on average reaching all-time highs ~14x relative to their opening prices. See the below table for further details:

About BitMax.io

Launched in August 2018, BitMax.io is a leading digital asset trading platform with a broad range of financial products and services for both retail and institutional clients, with robust design ranging from innovative volatility products to margin trading, derivatives trading, staking products, and other investment solutions.

About GEEQ

GEEQ is a multi-blockchain platform secured by our Proof of Honesty protocol ("PoH"), safe enough for your most valuable data, cheap enough for IoT, and flexible enough for any use. GEEQ blockchains are differentiated from other industry solutions in that they cannot be manipulated by validators or miners. This provides both developers and end-users of the protocol with a high degree of confidence in the output of the protocol.

The GEEQ team has decades of experience in business, the Internet of Things ("IoT"), and the blockchain industry.

