Integrating Digital and Human Assistance into a Unique Customer Experience Solution

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced the launch of EXPIRIUS, a unique Customer Experience (CX) solution integrating human-assisted design and domain expertise with AI-driven conversational insights and consulting-led CX strategies to create a holistic digital customer experience.

EXPIRIUS, WNS' proprietary solution, enables brands to have analytics-driven, intelligent "omni-channel" conversations with their customers. EXPIRIUS accelerates speed-to-market, and delivers significant improvement in Net Promoter and Customer Satisfaction Scores through an immersive digital experience helping enhance customer lifetime value and brand loyalty.

"EXPIRIUS gives brands the power to differentiate by enabling proactive, contextual and hyper-personalized conversations. EXPIRIUS combines WNS' domain expertise across industries with its modular technology stack, to deliver industry-relevant customer experience," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. "The solution also manages peaks and valleys in business volumes by integrating an on-demand gig workforce," he added.

WNS has entered into a strategic partnership with Uniphore, an early leader in Conversational Service Automation, to leverage their AI and automation solutions as a part of the larger EXPIRIUS solution toolkit.

Today, re-imagining customer experience is a critical component of enterprise strategies across industries. EXPIRIUS can help brands retain and grow their customer base by responding with agility and accuracy to the rapidly shifting needs of their respective marketplaces.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2020, WNS had 43,422 professionals across 61 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

