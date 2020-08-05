SC Holdings Corporation: Strattner Financial Group Posts Q2, Assets Jump 192% from $2,328,582 to $6,812,000

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / Strattner Financial Group also known as Strattners (OTC PINK:SCNG) reports that asset under management in its wholly owned private funds TBS Equities Fund LLC and TBS Capital LP increased 192% from $2,328,582 to $6,812,000 attributable to a growing securities portfolio.

To recap, on March 25, 2020 Timo Strattner became CEO of SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group. During the week of his appointment he acquired his Companies, New York based Exempt Reporting Investment Adviser,TBS Capital Management LLC CRD#304817 / SEC#: 802-117143, and wholly owned private funds TBS Capital LP and Strattner Capital LP both in the UK, and TBS Equities Fund LLC, adding $2,328,582 of financial assets to the Company.

TBS Capital Management LLC manages multiple alternative assets classes and strategies across a broad spectrum of industries including buyout and control investments, distressed opportunities, convertible securities, special situations, and alternative credit. Strattner Financial Group is actively pursuing the strategy to acquire a Broker-Dealer in the USA and obtain FCA licensing in the United Kingdom to accelerate enterprise growth and provide tailored investment banking and growth services relevant to the industries where subsidiaries operate.

The Company also opened technology division Strattner Technologies LLC which made headlines acquiring New York based Point-To-Point technology firm Always On Incorporated. Shortly after Strattner Technologies LLC is entering into the satellite communications market through an agreement with satellite network operator Pivotel America, Inc. Subsequently, Strattner.Space was launched to offer, via Pivotel, access to satellite communication services with standard local numbers in select regions, low satellite call rates, standard mobile call rates for callers to Strattner.Space clients, and roaming between four satellite technologies namely Inmarsat, Globalstar, Thuraya and Iridium.

Strattner Technologies LLC also signed a contract with satellite phone manufacturer AdvanceTC Limited (OTC:ATCLF) to service and commercialize up to one million phones via the Strattner.Space platform. AdvanceTC's android based satellite-smartphone Xplore 7 is a FCC/SIRIM certified rugged satellite-smartphone with 4G LTE, satellite messaging and emergency button device which received authorization by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 2019.

About Strattner

Strattner Financial Group is a diversified alternative investment management firm. We are focused on growing and managing our groups assets, commercial interests, subsidiaries and services across a broad spectrum of industries where we identify value.

