Researchers in Singapore have taken a deep dive into spinel oxides - a class of materials known to act as a catalyst in the production of hydrogen through water electrolysis. Better understanding of how the materials work enabled the scientists to develop a machine learning model to predict their efficiency.While many analysts believe hydrogen has a vital role to play in the clean energy transition - and commercial applications are already taking shape - the electrolyzers required to produce it from renewable power remain expensive to operate, thanks in part to a need for precious metals to catalyze ...

