Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Reginn hf 2 Org. no: 630109-1080 3 LEI 9676000V0KP4AUXNSZ66 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) REGINN50 GB 5 ISIN code IS0000032019 6 CFI code DBFSXR 7 FISN númer REGINN HF/2.477 BD 2050820 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued Opin heimild amount 10 Total amount 0,- previously issued 11 Amount issued 5.000.000.000,- at this time 12 Denomination in 20.000.000,- CSD 13 Listed on Yes Nasdaq Stock Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization Annuity type 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date July 27, 2020 19 First ordinary November 20, 2020 installment date 20 Total number of 120 installments 21 Installment 4 frequency 22 Maturity date August 20, 2050 23 Interest rate 2,477% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound Simple Interest interest 28 Simple/compound , if other 29 Day count 30/360 convention 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from July 27, 2020 date 32 First ordinary November 20, 2020 coupon date 33 Coupon 4 frequency 34 Total number of 120 coupon payments 35 If irregular Until the indemnity bond issued as part of this specific cash flow, bond agreement as collateral for claims according to the then how financial instrument, is placed on the first lien of Hagasmári 1, Kópavogi, registration number 222-7650, the base plus 50 basis points shall be added as defined in item 19.i. Specifically, the added points are waived as of the next interest period after the creditor's agent has been presented with an encumbrance certificate which confirms the lien as stated above. 36 Dirty price / Clean Price clean price 37 If payment date No is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed Yes 39 Name of index CPI 40 Daily index or Daily Index monthly index 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other 42 Base index 481,92 value 43 Index base date July 27, 2020 Other Information 44 Call option No 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 48 Additional The bonds are issued within the 70 billion ISK terms of the information issuer. Comprehensive information about the bonds and the issuer are available in the combined documents of this issue description, the final terms for each issue of the bond category, the basic description of the issuer with regard to the terms dated March 31st, 2020. The aforementioned documents can be found on the issuer's website, www.reginn.is/fjarfestavefur/fjarmognun/skuldabrefautgafa/ . The bonds are collateralised according to an ad hoc collateral arrangement. The ad hoc collateral arrangement in question refers to the arrangement of collateral from June 30th, 2020, when the bond agreement was issued and the signing of lien creditor agreement, agreement with the attestator and the sales agreement. These documents can be found on the issuer's website, www.reginn.isfjarfestavefur/fjarmognun/skuldabrefautgafa/ Admission to Trading 49 Registered at Yes CSD 50 Securities Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð depository 51 Date of July 24, 2020 Application for Admission to Trading 52 Date of July 24, 2020 Approval of Application for Admission to Trading 53 Date of August 6, 2020 admission to trading 54 Order book ID REGINN50_GB 55 Instrument Corporate Bonds subtype 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List population ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS name 58 Static No volatility guards 59 Dynamic No volatility guards 60 MiFIR BOND - Bonds identifier 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond