BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

5 August 2020



BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the Company)

LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 65,000 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 158.05 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 7 August 2020 the issued share capital of the Company will be 81,004,044 Ordinary Shares, excluding 19,357,261 shares which are held in treasury.

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 19.29% of the Company's total issued share capital (100,361,305 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 81,004,044 with effect from 7 August 2020 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:



Caroline Driscoll

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Tel: 0207 743 2427

