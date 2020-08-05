Claire's Announces Collaboration with Sky Brown, Britain's Youngest Olympian

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Claire's Stores, Inc., one of the world's leading fashion jewelry and accessories retailers, is thrilled to announce their exclusive collaboration with tween icon Olympian skateboarder and surfer Sky Brown. The skate inspired collection launches at Claire's on August 13th, 2020.

Exclusively available at Claire's, the 37 piece jewelry and accessories collection designed and curated by Sky, reflects her vibrant surfer girl style. Inspired by LA's iconic Venice Beach, known for its outdoor skate-parks and surfing hotspots, the collection boasts a wide variety of fun and bright accessories. The assortment includes colorful braided bracelets, cute shell chokers, fun faux hair, a wide variety of earrings and necklaces, as well as emoji decorated cosmetics and pastel tie-dye accessories rounding out the 'surfer girl' collection.

The collection will be available online at claires.com, and in 980 Claire's U.S., U.K., and Canadian stores. Price points range from $6.99 to $26.99.

"Promoting empowerment is one of Claire's commitments to our customers," said Melanie Berry, SVP Marketing at Claire's. "Sky epitomizes girl empowerment, making her the perfect partner for Claire's. She shines with positivity, does what she loves, and is constantly reaching for her dreams. Sky is an amazing role model; at just 12 years old, and one of the youngest Olympians ever, Sky inspires young people around the world to reach for their dreams and to believe in themselves too, whatever their age or circumstance, just like we do at Claire's."

Sky Brown is a 12 year old professional skateboarder and surfer. Sky was chosen to compete for Team Great Britain in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (since delayed to 2021), making her Britain's youngest athlete ever to compete in the Olympic games, and one of the youngest Olympic athletes since 1936.

Sky began skating and surfing at the age of 2, and believed in her ability to achieve anything with hard work and determination. With her positive attitude and amazing skate and surf skills, she quickly became a global phenomenon with millions of social media views. Her resolve and determination led her to yet another amazing accomplishment: in the fall of 2018, she became the first ever winner of ABC's hit competition show, 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors'. Collaborating with Claire's on her collection is just one more accomplishment that Sky can add to her list!

"I'm super excited for my product launch with Claire's," said Sky Brown. "I'm a girly girl, I love dresses, heels, and glitter. I want to show other girls that you can play sports and get dirty, but still be a girly girl. I love the bracelets, necklaces and colored hair and all the accessories from my collection. I can wear all of these things and still skate and surf. So can any girl."

Claire's Stores, Inc. is one of the world's leading retailers of fun, fashionable jewelry and accessories, and is the world's ear piercing specialist, having pierced over 100 million ears in its 40+ year history. The Company operates through its stores under two brand names: Claire's and Icing. Claire's Stores, Inc. operates fully owned and concession stores in 17 countries throughout North America and Europe, and franchises stores in 28 countries primarily located in the Middle East, Central and Southeast Asia and Central and South America, South Africa, and Russia. More information regarding Claire's Stores is available on the Company's corporate website at www.clairestores.com .

For any press and marketing enquiries please contact:

Julia Rimes - Global PR & Communications Manager

julia.rimes@claires.com

Tel: +1 630 549 4528

Lizzie Stephens - Brand Communications Manager - Europe

lizzie.stephens@claires.com

Tel: +44 7557 283 209

Sabrina Semeria - PR & Events Coordinator - North America

sabrina.semeria@claires.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224502/Claires_Stores.jpg