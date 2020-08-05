Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Announces 2nd Quarter 2020 Results

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB: NROM ), the Indianapolis based franchisor and licensor of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, today announced results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 along with other strategic highlights for the company.

For the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020, the company reported total revenues of $2.6 million and $5.3 million and an operating income of $1.0 million and $1.6 million, respectively. Interest cost was $300,000 and $1.2 million for the three-month and six-month periods which included $832,000 non-cash interest. Most of the non-cash interest was a one-time expense related to unamortized loan costs from previous debt which was charged off upon the successful completion of the company's new financing package. After interest and taxes, the company had a net income of $696,000, or $.03 per share, and $441,000, or $.02 per share, for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020. This compared to $441,000, or .02 per share, and $917,000, or $.04 per share, for the same periods in 2019.

Some of the highlights so far this year are:

The refinancing of the company's debt with an $8 million financing package in February

Successfully coping with the ever-changing governmental responses for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic

The obtaining of a $715,000 loan under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). Since the company met all of the eligibility requirements to participate in the PPP and it was probable from the beginning that the borrowing will be forgiven, it was accounted for as a governmental grant

The opening of the 5 th company-owned and operated Craft Pizza and Pub to record opening sales and which continues to be the leading sales volume unit despite the opening occurring in the midst of the pandemic

company-owned and operated Craft Pizza and Pub to record opening sales and which continues to be the leading sales volume unit despite the opening occurring in the midst of the pandemic The signing of a lease for the 6 th company-owned Craft Pizza and Pub location in Greenwood, IN which is expected to be open by approximately the end of the third quarter

company-owned Craft Pizza and Pub location in Greenwood, IN which is expected to be open by approximately the end of the third quarter The avoidance of major financial catastrophe which could have resulted from the shutdown of the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub concept was designed to compete primarily in the dine-in segment of the industry and secondarily in the carry-out segment. Craft Pizza & Pub does not operate in the commoditized and specialized delivery segment of the industry (apart from some participation in 3rd party delivery services). Immediately prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the company-operated Craft Pizza & Pub locations did approximately 80% of their business in dine-in sales. The pandemic and the governmental response have had a significant adverse impact on the company due to, among other things, governmental restrictions, reduced customer traffic, staffing challenges, commodity pricing disruptions and supply difficulties.

All company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub restaurants are located in the State of Indiana. On March 16, 2020, by order of the Governor of the State of Indiana (the "Governor"), all restaurants within Indiana were ordered to close for inside dining. Due to the order, all Craft Pizza & Pub restaurants were open for carry-out only through April 30, 2020, primarily through the company's "Pizza Valet" curbside carry-out system and third-party delivery providers. On May 1, 2020, the Governor issued another order allowing restaurants to be open for inside dining for up to 50% of capacity as of May 11, 2020, and on June 14, 2020 up to 75% of capacity, plus bars may open up to 50% of capacity. On July 4, 2020 restaurants and bars were to have been allowed to resume at 100% capacity, however, the Governor issued another order delaying the increase in capacity to at least July 31, 2020. On July 27, 2020, the Governor then further delayed the increase in capacity until at least August 27, 2020.

As the duration and scope of the pandemic is uncertain, these orders are subject to further modification, which could adversely affect the company. Further, the company can provide no assurance the phase-out of restrictions will have a positive impact on the company's business. For example, the various Boards of Health in the markets in which the company operates Craft Pizza & Pub locations have tended to interpret the 6' social distancing requirement as superseding the percentage capacity allowance, thus in effect holding capacity closer to 50% regardless of the Governor's executive orders on capacity. Furthermore, the willingness of the public to resume dine-out patterns is heavily influenced by many additional factors, including local reports of the spread of the virus, economic conditions, general consumer attitudes, etc.

Many other states and municipalities in the United States have also temporarily restricted travel and suspended the operation of dine-in restaurants in light of COVID-19, which has negatively affected our franchised operations. Host facilities for our non-traditional franchises have also been adversely impacted by these developments. The uncertainty and disruption in the U.S. economy caused by the pandemic are likely to continue to adversely impact the volume and resources of potential franchisees for both our Craft Pizza & Pub and non-traditional venues.

On April 25, 2020, the company borrowed $715,000 under the Payroll Protection Program. The company anticipates this note will be forgiven as provided for in the program. The funds, according to the provision in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES"), may be used for payroll costs including payroll benefits, interest on mortgage obligations incurred before February 15, 2020, rent under lease agreements in force before February 15, 2020 and utilities for which service began before February 15, 2020.

Summary of Financial Results:

The following table sets forth the revenue, expense and margin contribution of the company's Craft Pizza & Pub venue and the percent relationship to its revenue:

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 Description 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenue $1,329,465 100% $1,406,865 100% $2,472,079 100% $2,499,813 100% Cost of sales 278,048 20.9 279,037 19.8 515,723 20.8 514,629 20.6 Salaries and wages 379,695 28.6 36,781 2.6 745,676 30.2 355,305 14.2 Facility cost including rent,

common area and utilities 209,093 15.7 185,576 13.2 409,700 16.6 388,356 15.5 Packaging 35,473 2.7 45,126 3.2 66,790 2.7 75,379 3.0 Delivery fees 21,392 1.6 73,131 5.2 35,457 1.4 108,330 4.3 Alll other operating expenses 197,233 14.8 184,689 11.0 358,507 14.5 334,370 13.4 Total expenses 1,120,934 84.3 804,340 57.2 2,131,853 86.2 1,776,369 71.1 Margin contribution $ 208,531 15.7% 602,525 42.8 $ 340,226 13.8% $ 723,444 28.9

Margin contribution from this venue was decreased $5,873 for non-cash expense related to the adoption of ASU 2016-02 accounting for lease which became effective after January 1, 2019 for publicly reporting companies.

The following table sets forth the revenue, expense and margin contribution of the company's franchising venue and the percent relationship to its revenue:

Three Months ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, Description 2019 2020 2019 2020 Royalties and fees franchising $1,335,297 82.4% $ 914,831 84.1% $2,622,475 81.6% $2,192,932 85.8% Royalties and fees grocery 284,911 17.6 173,513 15.9 590,747 18.4 362,791 14.2 Total royalties and fees revenue 1,620,208 100.0 1,088,344 100.0 3,213,222 100.0 2,555,723 100.0 Salaries and wages 175,789 10.8 19, 147 1.8 371,415 11.6 215,196 8.4 Trade show expense 104,906 6.5 105,000 9.6 210,000 6.5 210,000 8.2 Insurance 65,768 4.0 37,551 3.5 175,692 5.5 123,977 4.9 Travel and auto 27,129 1.7 18,322 1.7 54,678 1.7 46,770 1.9 All other operating expenses 171,222 10.6 87,608 8.0 227,741 7.1 162,041 6.3 Total expenses 544,814 33.6 267,628 24.6 1,039,526 32.4 757,984 29.7 Margin contribution $1,075,394 66.4% $ 820,716 75.4% $2,173,696 67.6% $1,797,739 70.3%



The following table sets forth the revenue, expense and margin contribution of the company-owned non-traditional venue and the percent relationship to its revenue:

Three Months ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, Description 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenue $ 160,020 100 % $ 111,433 100 % $ 330,522 100 % $ 266,117 100.0 % Cost of sales 62,741 39.2 44,786 40.2 126,688 38.3 104,348 39.2 Salaries and wages 54,041 33.8 4,118 3.7 107,833 32.6 60,374 22.7 Rent 15,163 9.5 10,707 9.6 31,329 9.5 25,417 9.6 Packaging 4,629 2.9 3,163 2.8 9,508 2.9 7,333 2.8 All other operating expenses 16,535 10.3 14,209 12.8 31,460 9.5 31,754 11.9 Total expenses 153,109 95.7 76,983 69.1 306,818 92.8 229,226 86.1 Margin contribution $ 6,911 4.3% $ 34,450 30.9% $ 23,704 7.2% $ 36,891 13.9%





Total revenue from the Craft Pizza & Pub grew from $1.33 million to $1.41 million and from $2.47 million to $2.50 million for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 compared to the comparable periods last year.

Gross margin contribution from the Craft Pizza & Pubs increased from 15.7% to 42.8% and from 13.8% to 28.9% for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 compared to the comparable periods last year. This significant increase is largely the result of the PPP grant offsetting a significant portion of salaries and wages.

Total revenue from franchising decreased to $1.1 million and $2.6 million for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 compared to $1.6 million and $3.2 million for the comparable periods in 2019.

Royalties and fees from franchising decreased to $915,000 and $2.2 million from $1.3 million and $2.6 million for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same periods in 2019. These decreases also reflected decreases in fees from grocery store take-n-bake decreasing to $173,000 and $363,000 from $285,000 and $591,000 for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same periods in 2019.

Revenue from franchising was down due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country. Many units were temporarily closed under orders of various government bodies and some located near schools or factories were down significantly because those traffic drivers were closed. Take-n-bake sales in grocery stores were down due to the pandemic creating a rush on grocery stores with minimal staff and, therefore, did not have sufficient resources to maintain assembling pizzas for take-n-bake.

Gross margin from the franchising venue increased from 66.4% to 75.4% and from 67.6% to 70.3% for the three-month and six-month periods, respectively, compared to the comparable periods in 2019. As indicated in a previous paragraph, these increased margins reflect the partial reimbursement of the company's payroll costs through the PPP and partially as a result of the company's in-depth review of its operations to find ways to minimize costs and still accomplish its mission.

The statements contained above in this press release concerning the Company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the Company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the Company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the Company's management. The Company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, competitive factors and pricing pressures, non-renewal of franchise agreements, shifts in market demand, the success of new franchise programs, including the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub format, the Company's ability to successfully operate an increased number of Company-owned restaurants, general economic conditions, changes in demand for the Company's products or franchises, the Company's ability to service its loans, the impact of franchise regulation, the success or failure of individual franchisees and changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor and dependent on continued involvement of current management. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended.

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

Assets December 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 Current assets: Cash $ 218,132 $ 1,577,434 Accounts receivable - net 978,408 844,677 Inventories 880,660 852,423 Prepaid expenses 784,650 587,529 Total current assets 2,861,850 3,862,063 Property and equipment: Equipment 2,899,611 3,151,935 Leasehold improvements 1,187,100 1,571,542 Construction and equipment in progress 374,525 468,476 4,461,236 5,191,953 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 1,689,520 1,831,162 Net property and equipment 2,771,716 3,360,791 Deferred tax asset 3,900,221 4,026,815 Deferred contract cost 817,763 808,423 Goodwill 278,466 278,466 Operating lease right of use assets 4,242,416 4,911,306 Other assets including long-term portion of receivables - net 4,232,655 5,068,422 Total assets $ 19,105,087 $ 22,316,286 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of term loan payable to bank $ 871,429 $ - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 731,059 397,179 Current portion of operating lease liability 333,763 342,763 Total current liabilities 1,936,251 739,942 Long-term obligations: Term loans payable to bank (net of current portion) 2,999,275 - Term loan payable to Corbel - 7,272,599 Warrant value - 29,037 Convertible notes payable 1,501,282 562,354 Operating lease liabilities - net of short-term portion 4,016,728 4,735,219 Deferred contract income 817,763 808,423 Total long-term liabilities 9,335,048 13,407,632 Stockholders' equity: Common stock - no par value (40,000,000 shares authorized, 22,215,512 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and as of June 30, 2020) 24,858,311 24,752,535 Accumulated deficit (17,024,523 ) (16,583,823 ) Total stockholders' equity 7,833,788 8,168,712 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,105,087 $ 22,316,286

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenue: Restaurant revenue - company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub $ 1,329,465 $ 1,406,865 $ 2,472,079 $ 2,499,813 Restaurant revenue - company-owned non-traditional 160,020 111,433 330,522 266,117 Franchising revenue 1,620,208 1,088,344 3,213,222 2,555,723 Administrative fees and other 11,112 3,867 27,731 8,118 Total revenue 3,120,805 2,610,509 6,043,554 5,329,771 Operating expenses: Restaurant expenses - company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub 1,120,934 804,340 2,131,853 1,776,369 Restaurant expenses - company-owned non-traditional 153,109 76,983 306,818 229,226 Franchising expenses 544,814 267,628 1,039,526 757,984 Total operating expenses 1,818,857 1,148,951 3,478,197 2,763,579 Depreciation and amortization 76,446 98,279 170,045 164,226 General and administrative expenses 424,793 344,374 841,042 793,795 Total expenses 2,320,096 1,591,604 4,489,284 3,721,600 Operating income 800,709 1,018,905 1,554,270 1,608,171 Interest expense 220,268 323,165 347,171 1,249,454 Income before income taxes 580,441 695,740 1,207,099 358,717 Income tax expense (benefit) 139,305 - 289,703 (81,983 ) Net income $ 441,136 $ 695,740 $ 917,396 $ 440,700 Earnings per share - basic: Net income before income tax $ .03 $ .03 $ .06 $ .02 Net income $ .02 $ .03 $ .04 $ .02 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 21,742,291 22,215,512 21,707,300 22,215,512 Diluted earnings per share: Net income before income tax $ .02 $ .03 $ .05 $ .02 Net income $ .02 $ .03 $ .04 $ .02 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 25,663,140 23,465,512 25,633,674 23,465,512

