Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Lindsay McCord has been named Chief Accountant in the Division of Corporation Finance.

Ms. McCord has served as Acting Chief Accountant in the Division since March 2020, leading its work to monitor disclosures by companies impacted by COVID-19 and provide targeted regulatory relief and guidance on financial statement and related disclosure requirements. In addition, Ms. McCord has led the Division's work to assist companies as they prepare to comply with the Commission's changes to Rules 3-05, 3-14, and Article 11 of Regulation S-X. As the Division's Chief Accountant, Ms. McCord will continue leading these efforts as well as other ongoing initiatives to make disclosure and financial reporting more effective and relevant for investors and issuers.

"I am delighted and grateful that Lindsay has agreed to serve as the Division's Chief Accountant," said Bill Hinman, Director of the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance. "Lindsay has long been recognized for her leadership and practice skills. Her energy and dedication will serve the Division well as we continue our important work to facilitate capital formation and protect investors."

Ms. McCord said, "I am honored by the opportunity to continue to work in this role with the talented and dedicated professionals in the Division and across the agency to support the Division's work and the Commission's mission."

Prior to her role as Acting Chief Accountant, Ms. McCord was a Deputy Chief Accountant in the Division leading a team to provide technical guidance and interpretations of financial statement and related disclosure requirements. She has received a number of honorary awards including the Andrew Barr Award, the Sydney Orbach Award, and the Chairman's Award for Excellence. Ms. McCord began her career in the Division by reviewing filings in the Division's disclosure program. Prior to joining the Division in 2009, Ms. McCord was an audit manager with Grant Thornton LLP. She received her Bachelor of Science from George Mason University and is a certified public accountant.