Technavio has been monitoring the recycle market for plastic bottle industry and it is poised to grow by 3.10 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Avangard Innovative, Carbonlite Inc., Complete Recycling, ECO Plastic Solutions, ECO2 Plastics, Envipco Holding N.V., EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H, Evergreen Plastics, Ioniqa Technologies, Loop Industries Inc., MoistureShield, National Recovery Technologies LLC, Perpetual Global Technologies Ltd., and Phoenix Technologies International LLC are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The use of plastic bottles and their recycled forms has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of plastic recycling might hamper the market growth.

Recycle market for plastic bottle industry 2020-2024: Segmentation

Recycle market for plastic bottle industry is segmented as below:

Product PET HDPE PP Others

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Recycle market for plastic bottle industry 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our recycle market for plastic bottle industry report covers the following areas:

Recycle market for plastic bottle industry: size

Recycle market for plastic bottle industry: trends

Recycle market for plastic bottle industry: industry analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for plastic bottles from consumer goods industries as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of recycle market for plastic bottle industry during the next few years.

Recycle market for plastic bottle industry 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the recycle market for plastic bottle industry, including some of the vendors such as Avangard Innovative, Carbonlite Inc., Complete Recycling, ECO Plastic Solutions, ECO2 Plastics, Envipco Holding N.V., EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H, Evergreen Plastics, Ioniqa Technologies, Loop Industries Inc., MoistureShield, National Recovery Technologies LLC, Perpetual Global Technologies Ltd., and Phoenix Technologies International LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the recycle market for plastic bottle industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Recycle market for plastic bottle industry 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of the recycle market for plastic bottle industry during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the recycle market for plastic bottle industry and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the recycle market for plastic bottle industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the recycle market for plastic bottle industry

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

PET Market size and forecast 2019-2024

HDPE Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PP Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Avangard Innovative

Carbonlite Inc.

ECO2 Plastics

Evergreen Plastics

Loop Industries Inc.

National Recovery Technologies LLC

Perpetual Global Technologies Ltd.

Phoenix Technologies International LLC

PTP Group Ltd.

UltrePET LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

