Shareholders' equity increased to a record $9.3 billion, with book value per share of $232.32, up 3.8% compared to $223.85 at year-end 2019.

Gross written premium of $2.4 billion, reflecting growth of 9.4% (10.7% excluding the impact of foreign exchange).

Strong renewal rate change in Everest Insurance, up 18% excluding workers' compensation and up over 12% including workers' compensation.

Combined ratio of 97.5% and $50.9 million of underwriting income, inclusive of $160 million of Covid-19 Pandemic ("Pandemic") losses and $15 million of catastrophe losses.

Attritional combined ratio excluding the Pandemic impacts improved to 88.5% vs. 88.6% in the same period last year.

Net income of $190.9 million, net operating income of $82.9 million.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest" or the "Company") today reported that for the three months ended June 30, 2020, net income was $190.9 million, or $4.77 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $332.9 million, or $8.15 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. After-tax operating income¹ for the quarter was $82.9 million, or $2.07 per diluted common share, compared to after-tax operating income¹ of $320.9 million, or $7.85 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2019.

Everest Re Group President CEO Juan C. Andrade commented: "Despite the current challenging and uncertain public health, economic, and social environment, Everest reported another solid quarter and first half of 2020 results. Our ability to successfully leverage our capital position, our global platform, and our success in executing against our objectives even under adverse conditions drive our results. Our people continue to demonstrate the passion and resilience to differentiate Everest and deliver value to our customers. We have strong forward momentum across our Reinsurance and Insurance Segments.

Turning to the Company's results, Everest wrote nearly $2.4 billion in gross written premiums for the quarter, an increase of 9.4% as compared to a year ago, 10.7% excluding the impact of foreign exchange. Our Reinsurance Segment ("Reinsurance") grew 9.1% while the Insurance Segment ("Insurance") was up 9.8% (11.0% and 10.0% respectively excluding the impact of foreign exchange). In Reinsurance, we continue to see excellent opportunities in several areas such as facultative risk, property and in certain territories including the US, Canada, Latin America and Asia, with an overall environment that gives us the opportunity to better shape our book towards deals with much better terms and pricing. In Insurance, the main growth drivers were continued strength in the Excess Surplus business, strong and widespread rate momentum (excluding workers compensation up 18% and up over 12% including workers compensation) and high renewal retention across all of our businesses.

Insurance written rate also continues to exceed loss trend across our core P&C lines of business.

Our combined ratio for the quarter was 97.5%, 95.4% for Reinsurance and 103.4% for Insurance, resulting in $50.9 million of underwriting income and highlighting the underlying strength and sustainable profitability of the franchise. These results include $160 million in net pre-tax losses related to the Covid-19 Pandemic ("Pandemic"), attributed $130 million to Reinsurance and $30 million to Insurance. The Company also recorded $15 million of catastrophe losses from civil unrest in the United States. The attritional combined ratio excluding Pandemic impacts was 88.5%, 86.7% for Reinsurance and 93.7% for Insurance.

Our balance sheet and capital position remain a fundamental source of strength for Everest. This quarter reported record shareholder's equity of $9.3 billion; combined with our low financial leverage and top tier ratings we have more than ample capital to take advantage of current and future opportunities in the global reinsurance and insurance market."

Other operating highlights for the second quarter of 2020 included the following:

Net written premium of $2.0 billion reflecting growth of 13.1%

Cash flow from operations was $598.6 million for the quarter compared to $393.7 million for 2019.

Net investment income of $38.1 million for the quarter including limited partnership losses of ($88.3) million. Note that net investment income from limited partnerships is generally subject to a quarterly reporting lag, which indicates that limited partnership losses in the first quarter of 2020 are reflected in our net investment income for the second quarter of 2020.

Net after-tax realized gains amounted to $150.5 million for the quarter, while net after-tax unrealized gains were $544.5 million for the quarter.

Shareholders' equity at quarter end was $9.3 billion vs. $9.1 billion at year end 2019.

The Company has paid $61.9 million in common share dividends during the quarter and $125.2 million thus far in 2020.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, pandemic, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website atwww.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

1 The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses) and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) as the following reconciliation displays:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Per Diluted Per Diluted Per Diluted Per Diluted Common Common Common Common Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Net income (loss) $190,880 $4.77 $332,868 $8.15 $207,492 $5.13 $687,419 $16.82 After-tax net realized capital gains (losses) 150,519 3.76 25,994 0.64 (21,844 (0.54 99,899 2.44 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) (42,528 (1.06 (13,988 (0.34 (17,924 (0.44 (15,710 (0.38 After-tax operating income (loss) $82,889 $2.07 $320,862 $7.85 $247,260 $6.12 $603,230 $14.76 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.

--Financial Details Follow--

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned 2,042,405 1,817,299 4,079,219 3,549,996 Net investment income 38,083 179,028 185,883 320,004 Net realized capital gains (losses): Credit allowances on fixed maturity securities (4,063 (25,837 Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities (5,157 (8,090 Other net realized capital gains (losses) 188,711 35,429 (103 130,594 Total net realized capital gains (losses) 184,648 30,272 (25,940 122,504 Net derivative gain (loss) 11,869 353 (3,504 3,584 Other income (expense) (32,490 (18,225 (9,127 (21,525 Total revenues 2,244,515 2,008,727 4,226,531 3,974,563 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,407,016 1,094,630 2,837,856 2,143,180 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 466,316 420,950 914,838 810,424 Other underwriting expenses 118,130 104,833 246,990 203,818 Corporate expenses 8,733 7,535 18,566 14,187 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 7,253 8,434 14,836 16,065 Total claims and expenses 2,007,448 1,636,382 4,033,086 3,187,674 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 237,067 372,345 193,445 786,889 Income tax expense (benefit) 46,187 39,477 (14,047 99,470 NET INCOME (LOSS) 190,880 332,868 207,492 687,419 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period 551,753 197,759 272,354 430,824 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) (7,257 (1,869 24,142 (3,691 Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period 544,496 195,890 296,496 427,133 Foreign currency translation adjustments 20,586 (25,832 (30,238 (11,780 Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss) 1,806 1,151 2,726 2,302 Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period 1,806 1,151 2,726 2,302 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 566,888 171,209 268,984 417,655 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 757,768 504,077 476,476 1,105,074 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic 4.78 8.17 5.14 16.88 Diluted 4.77 8.15 5.13 16.82

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except par value per share) 2020 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities available for sale, at market value 17,055,259 16,824,944 (amortized cost: 2020, $16,392,238; 2019, $16,473,491, credit allowances: 2020, $25,837; 2019, $0) Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value 4,431 5,826 Equity securities, at fair value 949,170 931,457 Short-term investments (cost: 2020, $854,248; 2019, $414,639) 853,964 414,706 Other invested assets (cost: 2020, $1,816,373; 2019, $1,763,531) 1,816,373 1,763,531 Cash 922,479 808,036 Total investments and cash 21,601,676 20,748,500 Accrued investment income 120,387 116,804 Premiums receivable 2,484,271 2,259,088 Reinsurance receivables 1,852,887 1,763,471 Funds held by reinsureds 513,123 489,901 Deferred acquisition costs 578,210 581,863 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 464,206 445,716 Income taxes 294,333 305,711 Other assets 675,700 612,997 TOTAL ASSETS 28,584,793 27,324,051 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 14,276,641 13,611,313 Future policy benefit reserve 40,659 42,592 Unearned premium reserve 3,190,174 3,056,735 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 11,876 10,668 Other net payable to reinsurers 369,761 291,660 Losses in course of payment 199,157 51,950 Senior notes due 6/1/2044 397,134 397,074 Long term notes due 5/1/2067 223,625 236,758 Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 2,368 2,878 Equity index put option liability 9,088 5,584 Unsettled securities payable 89,749 30,650 Other liabilities 488,262 453,264 Total liabilities 19,298,494 18,191,126 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200,000 shares authorized; (2020) 69,608 and (2019) 69,464 outstanding before treasury shares 696 694 Additional paid-in capital 2,225,993 2,219,660 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of $66,616 at 2020 and $30,996 at 2019 297,137 28,152 Treasury shares, at cost; 29,636 shares (2020) and 28,665 shares (2019) (3,622,172 (3,422,152 Retained earnings 10,384,645 10,306,571 Total shareholders' equity 9,286,299 9,132,925 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 28,584,793 27,324,051

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 207,492 687,419 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (252,609 (174,583 Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net (23,498 (55,421 Decrease (increase) in reinsurance receivables (147,515 (19,319 Decrease (increase) in income taxes (25,000 180,126 Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums (29,699 (137,092 Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 800,816 155,096 Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve (1,933 (1,648 Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums 159,744 219,263 Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers 89,499 132,474 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment 147,427 35,738 Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships 84,066 (57,031 Distribution of limited partnership income 40,447 41,321 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (10,313 (60,820 Non-cash compensation expense 19,175 17,171 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) 20,547 13,321 Net realized capital (gains) losses 25,940 (122,504 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,104,586 853,511 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called available for sale, at market value 1,261,650 1,009,921 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at market value 990,273 2,318,207 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at fair value 2,706 Proceeds from equity securities sold, at fair value 213,185 149,233 Distributions from other invested assets 164,975 143,752 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at market value (2,301,701 (3,466,331 Cost of equity securities acquired, at fair value (224,086 (229,070 Cost of other invested assets acquired (343,332 (207,323 Net change in short-term investments (439,457 (499,983 Net change in unsettled securities transactions 49,504 88,531 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (628,989 (690,357 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (12,841 (7,485 Purchase of treasury shares (200,019 (24,604 Dividends paid to shareholders (125,205 (114,136 Cost of debt repurchase (10,647 Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards (14,141 (11,748 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (362,853 (157,973 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 1,699 91 Net increase (decrease) in cash 114,443 5,272 Cash, beginning of period 808,036 656,095 Cash, end of period 922,479 661,367 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) 10,895 (83,995 Interest paid 14,992 15,984

