- Shareholders' equity increased to a record $9.3 billion, with book value per share of $232.32, up 3.8% compared to $223.85 at year-end 2019.
- Gross written premium of $2.4 billion, reflecting growth of 9.4% (10.7% excluding the impact of foreign exchange).
- Strong renewal rate change in Everest Insurance, up 18% excluding workers' compensation and up over 12% including workers' compensation.
- Combined ratio of 97.5% and $50.9 million of underwriting income, inclusive of $160 million of Covid-19 Pandemic ("Pandemic") losses and $15 million of catastrophe losses.
- Attritional combined ratio excluding the Pandemic impacts improved to 88.5% vs. 88.6% in the same period last year.
- Net income of $190.9 million, net operating income of $82.9 million.
Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest" or the "Company") today reported that for the three months ended June 30, 2020, net income was $190.9 million, or $4.77 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $332.9 million, or $8.15 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. After-tax operating income¹ for the quarter was $82.9 million, or $2.07 per diluted common share, compared to after-tax operating income¹ of $320.9 million, or $7.85 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2019.
Everest Re Group President CEO Juan C. Andrade commented: "Despite the current challenging and uncertain public health, economic, and social environment, Everest reported another solid quarter and first half of 2020 results. Our ability to successfully leverage our capital position, our global platform, and our success in executing against our objectives even under adverse conditions drive our results. Our people continue to demonstrate the passion and resilience to differentiate Everest and deliver value to our customers. We have strong forward momentum across our Reinsurance and Insurance Segments.
Turning to the Company's results, Everest wrote nearly $2.4 billion in gross written premiums for the quarter, an increase of 9.4% as compared to a year ago, 10.7% excluding the impact of foreign exchange. Our Reinsurance Segment ("Reinsurance") grew 9.1% while the Insurance Segment ("Insurance") was up 9.8% (11.0% and 10.0% respectively excluding the impact of foreign exchange). In Reinsurance, we continue to see excellent opportunities in several areas such as facultative risk, property and in certain territories including the US, Canada, Latin America and Asia, with an overall environment that gives us the opportunity to better shape our book towards deals with much better terms and pricing. In Insurance, the main growth drivers were continued strength in the Excess Surplus business, strong and widespread rate momentum (excluding workers compensation up 18% and up over 12% including workers compensation) and high renewal retention across all of our businesses.
Insurance written rate also continues to exceed loss trend across our core P&C lines of business.
Our combined ratio for the quarter was 97.5%, 95.4% for Reinsurance and 103.4% for Insurance, resulting in $50.9 million of underwriting income and highlighting the underlying strength and sustainable profitability of the franchise. These results include $160 million in net pre-tax losses related to the Covid-19 Pandemic ("Pandemic"), attributed $130 million to Reinsurance and $30 million to Insurance. The Company also recorded $15 million of catastrophe losses from civil unrest in the United States. The attritional combined ratio excluding Pandemic impacts was 88.5%, 86.7% for Reinsurance and 93.7% for Insurance.
Our balance sheet and capital position remain a fundamental source of strength for Everest. This quarter reported record shareholder's equity of $9.3 billion; combined with our low financial leverage and top tier ratings we have more than ample capital to take advantage of current and future opportunities in the global reinsurance and insurance market."
Other operating highlights for the second quarter of 2020 included the following:
- Net written premium of $2.0 billion reflecting growth of 13.1%
- Cash flow from operations was $598.6 million for the quarter compared to $393.7 million for 2019.
- Net investment income of $38.1 million for the quarter including limited partnership losses of ($88.3) million. Note that net investment income from limited partnerships is generally subject to a quarterly reporting lag, which indicates that limited partnership losses in the first quarter of 2020 are reflected in our net investment income for the second quarter of 2020.
- Net after-tax realized gains amounted to $150.5 million for the quarter, while net after-tax unrealized gains were $544.5 million for the quarter.
- Shareholders' equity at quarter end was $9.3 billion vs. $9.1 billion at year end 2019.
- The Company has paid $61.9 million in common share dividends during the quarter and $125.2 million thus far in 2020.
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, pandemic, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Everest Re Group, Ltd.
Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.
Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.
Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.
Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website atwww.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.
A conference call discussing the second quarter results will be held at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2020. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company's web site at everestre.com/investors.
Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company's web site to view supplemental financial information on the Company's results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestre.com in the "Financial Reports" section of the "Investor Center". The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.
_________________________
1 The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses) and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) as the following reconciliation displays:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Per Diluted
Per Diluted
Per Diluted
Per Diluted
Common
Common
Common
Common
Amount
Share
Amount
Share
Amount
Share
Amount
Share
Net income (loss)
$190,880
$4.77
$332,868
$8.15
$207,492
$5.13
$687,419
$16.82
After-tax net realized capital gains (losses)
150,519
3.76
25,994
0.64
(21,844
(0.54
99,899
2.44
After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense)
(42,528
(1.06
(13,988
(0.34
(17,924
(0.44
(15,710
(0.38
After-tax operating income (loss)
$82,889
$2.07
$320,862
$7.85
$247,260
$6.12
$603,230
$14.76
(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.
--Financial Details Follow--
|EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2020
2019
2020
2019
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|REVENUES:
|Premiums earned
2,042,405
1,817,299
4,079,219
3,549,996
|Net investment income
38,083
179,028
185,883
320,004
|Net realized capital gains (losses):
|Credit allowances on fixed maturity securities
(4,063
(25,837
|Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities
(5,157
(8,090
|Other net realized capital gains (losses)
188,711
35,429
(103
130,594
|Total net realized capital gains (losses)
184,648
30,272
(25,940
122,504
|Net derivative gain (loss)
11,869
353
(3,504
3,584
|Other income (expense)
(32,490
(18,225
(9,127
(21,525
|Total revenues
2,244,515
2,008,727
4,226,531
3,974,563
|CLAIMS AND EXPENSES:
|Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses
1,407,016
1,094,630
2,837,856
2,143,180
|Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees
466,316
420,950
914,838
810,424
|Other underwriting expenses
118,130
104,833
246,990
203,818
|Corporate expenses
8,733
7,535
18,566
14,187
|Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense
7,253
8,434
14,836
16,065
|Total claims and expenses
2,007,448
1,636,382
4,033,086
3,187,674
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
237,067
372,345
193,445
786,889
|Income tax expense (benefit)
46,187
39,477
(14,047
99,470
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
190,880
332,868
207,492
687,419
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period
551,753
197,759
272,354
430,824
|Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss)
(7,257
(1,869
24,142
(3,691
|Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period
544,496
195,890
296,496
427,133
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
20,586
(25,832
(30,238
(11,780
|Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss)
1,806
1,151
2,726
2,302
|Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period
1,806
1,151
2,726
2,302
|Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
566,888
171,209
268,984
417,655
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
757,768
504,077
476,476
1,105,074
|EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
|Basic
4.78
8.17
5.14
16.88
|Diluted
4.77
8.15
5.13
16.82
|EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|June 30,
|December 31,
|(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except par value per share)
2020
2019
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS:
|Fixed maturities available for sale, at market value
17,055,259
16,824,944
|(amortized cost: 2020, $16,392,238; 2019, $16,473,491, credit allowances: 2020, $25,837; 2019, $0)
|Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value
4,431
5,826
|Equity securities, at fair value
949,170
931,457
|Short-term investments (cost: 2020, $854,248; 2019, $414,639)
853,964
414,706
|Other invested assets (cost: 2020, $1,816,373; 2019, $1,763,531)
1,816,373
1,763,531
|Cash
922,479
808,036
|Total investments and cash
21,601,676
20,748,500
|Accrued investment income
120,387
116,804
|Premiums receivable
2,484,271
2,259,088
|Reinsurance receivables
1,852,887
1,763,471
|Funds held by reinsureds
513,123
489,901
|Deferred acquisition costs
578,210
581,863
|Prepaid reinsurance premiums
464,206
445,716
|Income taxes
294,333
305,711
|Other assets
675,700
612,997
|TOTAL ASSETS
28,584,793
27,324,051
|LIABILITIES:
|Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
14,276,641
13,611,313
|Future policy benefit reserve
40,659
42,592
|Unearned premium reserve
3,190,174
3,056,735
|Funds held under reinsurance treaties
11,876
10,668
|Other net payable to reinsurers
369,761
291,660
|Losses in course of payment
199,157
51,950
|Senior notes due 6/1/2044
397,134
397,074
|Long term notes due 5/1/2067
223,625
236,758
|Accrued interest on debt and borrowings
2,368
2,878
|Equity index put option liability
9,088
5,584
|Unsettled securities payable
89,749
30,650
|Other liabilities
488,262
453,264
|Total liabilities
19,298,494
18,191,126
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50,000 shares authorized;
|no shares issued and outstanding
|Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200,000 shares authorized; (2020) 69,608
|and (2019) 69,464 outstanding before treasury shares
696
694
|Additional paid-in capital
2,225,993
2,219,660
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense
|(benefit) of $66,616 at 2020 and $30,996 at 2019
297,137
28,152
|Treasury shares, at cost; 29,636 shares (2020) and 28,665 shares (2019)
(3,622,172
(3,422,152
|Retained earnings
10,384,645
10,306,571
|Total shareholders' equity
9,286,299
9,132,925
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
28,584,793
27,324,051
|EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
|(unaudited)
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
207,492
687,419
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable
(252,609
(174,583
|Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net
(23,498
(55,421
|Decrease (increase) in reinsurance receivables
(147,515
(19,319
|Decrease (increase) in income taxes
(25,000
180,126
|Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums
(29,699
(137,092
|Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
800,816
155,096
|Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve
(1,933
(1,648
|Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums
159,744
219,263
|Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers
89,499
132,474
|Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment
147,427
35,738
|Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships
84,066
(57,031
|Distribution of limited partnership income
40,447
41,321
|Change in other assets and liabilities, net
(10,313
(60,820
|Non-cash compensation expense
19,175
17,171
|Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount)
20,547
13,321
|Net realized capital (gains) losses
25,940
(122,504
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,104,586
853,511
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called available for sale, at market value
1,261,650
1,009,921
|Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at market value
990,273
2,318,207
|Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at fair value
2,706
|Proceeds from equity securities sold, at fair value
213,185
149,233
|Distributions from other invested assets
164,975
143,752
|Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at market value
(2,301,701
(3,466,331
|Cost of equity securities acquired, at fair value
(224,086
(229,070
|Cost of other invested assets acquired
(343,332
(207,323
|Net change in short-term investments
(439,457
(499,983
|Net change in unsettled securities transactions
49,504
88,531
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(628,989
(690,357
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Common shares issued during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense
(12,841
(7,485
|Purchase of treasury shares
(200,019
(24,604
|Dividends paid to shareholders
(125,205
(114,136
|Cost of debt repurchase
(10,647
|Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards
(14,141
(11,748
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(362,853
(157,973
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
1,699
91
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
114,443
5,272
|Cash, beginning of period
808,036
656,095
|Cash, end of period
922,479
661,367
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Income taxes paid (recovered)
10,895
(83,995
|Interest paid
14,992
15,984
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200805006000/en/
Contacts:
Media: Dane Lopes
Group Head of Marketing Communications
Everest Global Services, Inc.
203.388.3977
Investors: Jon Levenson
Head of Investor Relations
Everest Global Services, Inc.
908.604.3169