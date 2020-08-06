Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.08.2020
WKN: 863195 ISIN: FR0000121667 Ticker-Symbol: ESL 
Tradegate
05.08.20
19:20 Uhr
109,75 Euro
-0,90
-0,81 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.08.2020 | 07:41
90 Leser
GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.: GrandVision confirms EssilorLuxottica has taken measures to secure certain information

Schiphol, The Netherlands - 6 August 2020. In response to market rumors, GrandVision NV (Euronext: GVNV) confirms that EssilorLuxottica SA (Euronext: EL) has taken measures to secure certain information stored on servers of GrandVision in connection with the summary proceedings previously initiated by EssilorLuxottica regarding GrandVision's actions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on its business.

GrandVision has complied with this process to secure information, which is handled by an independent third party. A back-up of this information will be held by this independent third party until there is a ruling in the summary proceedings on whether EssilorLuxottica should be granted access to this information. This information remains the proprietary information of GrandVision and neither EssilorLuxottica nor any other third party will have access to this information.

These measures to secure certain information stored on servers of GrandVision do not impact the outcome of the summary proceedings. As previously announced, GrandVision strongly disagrees with EssilorLuxottica's claims and has full confidence that these claims will be rejected in court.

Attachment

  • GrandVision Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/afbaf988-1a6a-46c4-a1d8-dcd5592284a1)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
