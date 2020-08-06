VELO Hosts Official Afterparty for McLaren Racing's Virtual HomeFest

•"70 IN 70" EVENT EXPERIENCE WITH DJ LEGEND CARL COX

•STANTON WARRIORS TO PERFORM LIVE FROM HOME OF McLAREN RACING

•CELEBRATING 70 YEARS OF THE F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VELO, a leading nicotine pouch brand, today announces it will host the official afterparty of McLaren Racing's virtual fan festival, HomeFest. This celebrates VELO's global partnership with McLaren Racing and Formula 1's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix - the first of which was held at Silverstone in 1950.

The virtual fan festival hosted by McLaren Racing, will bring to life the unique Silverstone atmosphere for fans at home, with exclusive online coverage and entertainment on race day - Sunday 9th August. As Principal Partner of the team, VELO will host the official afterparty, promising a 70th birthday celebration to remember.

The afterparty created by VELO brings live performances from iconic British artists to fans, merging the two brands' passions for music and sport. The event, livestreamed on VELO's YouTube channel for fans over the age of 18, will be kicked off by DJ duo and festival veterans Stanton Warriors, performing live from the home of McLaren in the UK. VELO will then present "70 in 70 by Carl Cox" with the multi award-winning DJ legend taking to the decks for a 70-minute set. The event will bring together music and racing fans, with a host of additional exclusive content on the Maze by VELO platform.

Paul Lageweg, BAT's New Categories Director, said: "VELO is designed to be enjoyed anytime and anywhere so it perfectly captures the spirit of our afterparty with McLaren Racing - bringing together fans of motorsport and music whilst the racing remains behind-closed-doors during these unprecedented times. What better way to celebrate our global partnership with McLaren Racing and Formula 1's 70th Anniversary grand prix than seeing some of the biggest British names on the DJ scene perform live for all to enjoy."

Mark Waller, Managing Director of Sales and Marketing, McLaren Racing said: "Silverstone is McLaren's home track and one of the most iconic Formula 1 venues on the calendar. The absence of fans leaves a big hole in the famous Silverstone atmosphere. While we can't change this, we want to give fans a way to recreate the special Silverstone spirit and celebrate its status as the home of the very first world championship race on Formula 1's 70th Anniversary grand prix weekend."

Carl Cox commented: "As some may already know, I'm a huge motorsport fan and so when VELO and McLaren approached me to be part of the Silverstone celebrations, playing a 70-minute set to celebrate 70 years of the circuit, it was an instant yes! I'll be live streaming a high octane set for you all to enjoy after the big race on YouTube from 6pm."

Dominic Butler from Stanton Warriors added: "After doing a live stream on Brighton's 360i tower and one on a boat with Fatboy Slim, we were stuck for a third epic location. So, we were more than thrilled when VELO approached us to play at the McLaren Technology Centre. The fact we will be live streaming from this stunning location is going to make this an evening not to be missed. Buckle up and enjoy the ride!"

Made in Sweden, VELO is a nicotine pouch product that provides consumers with a modern alternative to other nicotine products. VELO can be enjoyed anywhere and anytime, by simply placing a nicotine pouch underneath the lip. VELO is available in a variety of flavours to suit every mood, including: Ruby Berry, Urban Vibe, Polar Mint, Tropic Breeze, Ice Cool and Freeze.

Tune into the event at 6PM BST, Sunday 9th August on VELO's YouTube channel and for more information on the build up to the event visit VELO's Instagram.

For more exclusive content visit the Maze by VELO platform, a one-stop hub for all things VELO which will include exclusive content from Carl Cox and Stanton Warriors.

About VELO

VELO is a modern oral product which gives adult smokers and nicotine consumers an exciting and convenient way to consume nicotine on the go.

Available in a range of flavours and nicotine strengths, the VELO nicotine pouch provides an alternative way to consume nicotine, free from smoke and tobacco. VELO products are white in colour and made of high-quality ingredients, including water, flavouring, sweeteners, pharmaceutical grade nicotine and plant-based materials.

VELO is a market leader in the modern oral products category.

https://uk.velo.com/

About McLaren Racing:

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since when McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times.

McLaren Racing competes in the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, and the IndyCar Series in the US with Oliver Askew and Pato O'Ward. Fernando Alonso will compete for the team at the Indy 500 in the No. 66 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet.

