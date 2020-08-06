Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.08.2020
Augeninnovation, unglaubliche "Schwergewichte" und heftige Kursrallye...
PR Newswire
06.08.2020 | 08:04
Sport Capital Group Plc - Directorate Change; Clarification re. Status

London, August 5

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS NNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY SPORT CAPITAL GROUP PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Sport Capital Group Plc

("Sport Capital Group" or the "Company")

Resignation of Director and Director Role

The Company announces that Mark Jackson has resigned as a Director of Sport Capital Group with immediate effect. I wish to thank Mark for his involvement with the Company over the past years and to wish him well with his future business ventures.

The Company notes that the announcement of 16thJuly 2020, informing the market of Guy Miller's was appointment as a Director, erroneously stated that this was an executive position. This announcement clarifies that that Guy Miller will act in a non-executive capacity.

Simon Grant Rennick,

Chairman,

Sport Capital Group Plc,

London, 6thAugust 2020

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content.

Enquiries:

Sport Capital Group Plc:

Simon Grant-Rennick (Director)

Mobile: +44 (0) 7973253124; sgrelk7@gmail.com

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser):

Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 (0) 20 7464 4091; +44 (0) 7506 43 41 07; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Broker):

Lucy Williams: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797 (Direct)

© 2020 PR Newswire
