Sport Capital Group Plc - Directorate Change; Clarification re. Status

Sport Capital Group Plc

("Sport Capital Group" or the "Company")

Resignation of Director and Director Role

The Company announces that Mark Jackson has resigned as a Director of Sport Capital Group with immediate effect. I wish to thank Mark for his involvement with the Company over the past years and to wish him well with his future business ventures.

The Company notes that the announcement of 16thJuly 2020, informing the market of Guy Miller's was appointment as a Director, erroneously stated that this was an executive position. This announcement clarifies that that Guy Miller will act in a non-executive capacity.

Simon Grant Rennick,

Chairman,

Sport Capital Group Plc,

London, 6thAugust 2020

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content.

